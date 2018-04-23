Last week, billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon, died suddenly at a rehab facility in Cancun, Mexico. At the time of his death, the 53-year-old banker was dating model and daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kick Kennedy, 30. Just days after Mellon’s death, Kennedy took to Instagram to honor him with an emotional tribute post.

She shared an intimate video of the couple dancing and making goofy faces along with a long, heart-felt message.

“Rest In Peace, the unforgettable Matthew Taylor Mellon,” she wrote. “Most who knew Matthew knew he had an incredible way of manifesting wildly unpredictable miracles that shocked and awed us all, over and over again. Simply, he was magical.”

She continued: “We also couldn’t really understand what he was ever talking about, almost ever. He had a way of moving around quickly and mumbling and then all of the sudden saying something completely insightful. I remember him turning to me once and saying ‘Don’t let the fear of losing be greater than the excitement of winning’ before going back to the usual topics (UFOs….!!! Human cloning…!!!). It was hard not to be completely under his spell and go, yes, Matthew, couldn’t agree more!”

Kennedy also remarked on Mellon’s generous qualities and said the “loves of his life” were ex-wives Tamara and Nicole and his children Minty, Force, and Olympia. “They will inherit his charm, his wisdom, and a spectacularly bizarre wardrobe.”

Mellon leaves behind three children, daughter Araminta with his ex-wife, Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, and Force and Olympia whom he shares with his first wife designer Nicole Hanley.

At the time of his death, Kennedy’s model manager, Christine Schott, told PEOPLE that Kennedy was “heartbroken, shocked, she didn’t see this coming.” Schott added: “She is devastated and will not be making comment.”

The pair dated for about four months before his death and traveled the world together, including trips to Switzerland, London, Washington, D.C. and New York together.

“He was sober and they were enjoying life,” Schott said. “Then all of a sudden he apparently fell off the wagon.”

Mellon battled a long-time addiction to Oxycontin. In an interview with Page Six in 2016 he revealed that he was spending $100,000 a month on the drugs and taking about 80 pills a day.

“The doctors kept writing prescriptions like they were Smarties. It’s very irresponsible,” Mellon said, explaining that he became addicted after suffering an injury. “Oxycontin is like legal heroin. And it needs to be addressed.”

The New York Post reported that Mellon was trying a controversial opioid-addiction treatment ibogaine, which is illegal in the U.S., while in Mexico.

Schott told PEOPLE last week that she did not know what kind of substance Mellon may have been using at the time of his death.