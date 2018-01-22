This Might Be the Reason Khloé Kardashian Wore a Calvin Klein Bra in Her Pregnancy Reveal

When Khloé Kardashian wore a black Calvin Klein racerback bralette (you can get the same one for $28 at Nordstrom) to reveal her growing baby bump to the world on Instagram, she may have been hinting at her family’s soon-to-be announced major fashion collaboration.

The KarJenner sisters joined forces to celebrate Calvin Klein’s “Our Family” campaign in a series of ads featuring all five sisters together — Kourtney, 38, Kim, 37, Khloé, 33, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20 — for the first time since news broke of Kylie Jenner and Khloé’s pregnancies.

In a series of ads, the KarJenner crew pose together sprawled across a quilt on the floor in their Calvin Klein intimates, with Khloé placing her palm strategically over her stomach and pregnant Kylie (who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott) laying next to her completely covered in the blanket. And due to the timing of the shoot (late last year) and the general comfort factor, it would make sense that when it came time for Khloé to announce her pregnancy and display her bump to the world that she would opt to wear a piece from Calvin Klein’s intimates collection.

Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein

Khloé’s pregnancy reveal to her family and friends was featured on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but fellow pregnant sister Kylie was noticeably missing. Instead, Khloé made sure to give her younger sister a quick call via Facetime to fill her in on the exciting news.

“Are you pregnant?” Kylie asked on the call. Khloé confirmed, “I am pregnant!” Kylie then replied, “Are you kidding because I’m going to cry. I’m so happy for you.”

Since officially announcing her pregnancy, Khloé’s been embracing her growing bump and showing it off in fitted clothing — none of which are from the maternity section. “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,” Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

Before publicly announcing the news, it took some serious work for the star to figure out how to conceal her stomach.

“I can’t even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol,” Kardashian writes on her website. “It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a s–t-ton of courage, but it worked!”

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Among her various techniques were wearing flowing duster coats, large handbags and A-line dresses. “I had already let the cat outta the bag when I wore this Whyte Studio coat, but I’ve worn a million versions of it in the last six months,” she admits. “I almost never left home without one! So comfy—and zero eyes on the bump.”