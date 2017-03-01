Khloé Kardashian Gets Tattoo Honoring Father Removed: 'Bye Bye Tramp Stamp'

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t have to look far to remember the love she felt from her late father, Robert Kardashian. After all, the 32-year-old reality star has the words “I Love You” tattooed on her wrist — written in his handwriting.

It’s the second tattoo she has in honor of her dad, though the other won’t be around for long. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star has been removing the ink — a cross and angel wings with the word “Daddy” written above it — for the past few years, dating back to September 2015.

On Tuesday, Kardashian continued the treatments — sharing video of the process on her Snapchat account.

The reality star got it when she was 16-years-old, and has often been teased about it by her sister Kim Kardashian West — who famously joked on the Wendy Williams Show, “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”

In her first tattoo removal procedure, Kardashian joked that it was “the end of an era” and that the ink was “not so cute anymore.”

“Bye Bye Tramp Stamp!!!” she wrote.

“Okay guys, I’m about to get tattoo removal,” she said on Tuesday, before showing close-ups of the procedure. “Nurse Jamie does it all.”

It’s not that Kardashian doesn’t like the tattoo. In a November 2009 appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS-FM radio show, she explained why she wanted it gone.

“On my lower back, I don’t like the location…” she said. “I got a trendy location. It’s called a ‘tramp stamp.’ ”

Though the “tramp stamp” will soon be gone, Kardashian will always keep her father’s memory alive. She recently opened up about the experience of losing a father as a teenager — and how it led to her weight gain — with a woman who faced the same tragedy on an episode of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.

“I know, to a degree, how you feel,” Kardashian told a contestant named Lauren, whose dad drowned on a beach vacation during her 18th birthday. “My dad died in 2003. I was 19. And when it set in, I was like, you spiral. For me, my spiral was food.”

“I gained so much weight because I was so internally just suppressing so many things that it was like, eating me alive, and I was literally eating everything,” she added.

After years of being the self-proclaimed “fat sister,” Kardashian famously dropped around 40 lbs.

“We can’t let these tragic things ruin the rest of our lives,” Kardashian said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 12 on E!