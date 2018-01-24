With the recent birth of Kim Kardashian West’s third child, Chicago West, and the soon-to-be arrivals of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s first babies, there is a lot of excitement happening in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now. And you can feel the love in their latest Calvin Klein campaign, in which all five sisters posed together, wearing signature cotton pieces from the Calvin Klein Underwear line, as well as Calvin Klein Denim and some new pieces from the Spring 2018 line. Here, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney share behind-the-scenes details of what it was like to collaborate together on set.

“It’s really out of this world to be shooting a campaign for Calvin Klein with all of my sisters; I don’t think I ever thought this was going to happen,” Khloé says of the campaign. “It’s so iconic and such a legendary brand.”

So it’s no surprise that the fitness fanatic, who wears high-rise briefs and a sports bra in the photos and also chose to wear Calvin Klein intimates for her pregnancy reveal, has been prepping for this moment for a long time. “I’ve definitely been tearing Calvin Klein ads out of magazines and putting them on my mirror for inspiration or even for body goals, so to be asked to be a part of a brand that is so legendary is really dream-like,” she says.

For the five sisters, working together is an everyday occurrence. And Khloé says collaboration comes naturally for them. “I absolutely love working with my siblings. People might think we’re crazy for that, but we really work better together and I think we really feed off of each other.”

Now, the sisters that captured the the world’s attention on Keeping Up With the Kardashians are all building families of their own. Kim just welcomed her new baby girl, Chicago, via surrogate, Khloé is preparing to start a family with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Kylie has a baby on the way with boyfriend Travis Scott. Together, they’re one huge happy family — which Kim considers to be the American dream.

“When people think of the American dream, I do think that has to do with having that beautiful family, whether it be blended or a family that you create; it doesn’t necessarily have to be blood,” Kim says.

And while the family spends their days together filming their hit television show, they still need time to catch up with one another — as they did on the set of the shoot.

“We’re so lucky to be shooting this together because we love being together – I think the day has been just a fun, sister catch-up time.”

“Calvin Klein represents Americana and today’s shoot totally fit together with the quilts and the barn and how chill it was – it just seems like the perfect fit,” Kim says of the shoot, during which they listened to music from artists ranging from Joni Mitchell to Britney Spears, until Kendall put her playlist on which included songs by Kanye West.

For Kourtney, who has three kids of her own, family is all about tradition. “I think that we all kind of do the same bedtime routines with our families. I know Kim and I, we do books and do prayers and certain things that we grew up doing, that we are passing on to our own families. Christmas is another huge celebration for us and we’ve all done the same kind of traditions like that since we were little.”

And of course, she was just as excited about the shoot as her sisters. “Shooting with my sisters is always really fun and we’re all so excited to be a part of the campaign,” she says.