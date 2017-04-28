Khloé Kardashian is making some changes to her glam squad. Several insiders tell PEOPLE the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star parted ways with her longtime stylist Monica Rose.



After nearly a decade of working together, Khloé and her sisters have left Rose to collaborate with other stylists, sources close to the Kardashian family confirm. Rose, who was often seen styling the family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has not yet responded to multiple requests for comment from PEOPLE.

In the past, Khloé has been very vocal about her bond with Rose, often citing the stylist’s loyalty for dressing her at a time when she felt fat-shamed by the fashion industry.

“At my fattest, Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “She never told me, ‘Oh, they don’t have that in your size.’ Other people actually said, ‘I just can’t work with you’– because I was too big. That always hurt my feelings, of course.”

Although the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have frequently posted about their stylist-turned-friend on Instagram, as of Wednesday, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie did not follow her on the social media app. The last time Khloé tagged Rose as her stylist on Instagram was 5 weeks ago.

"I feel like such a heifer. I had two bowls of Special K, 3 pieces of turkey bacon, a handful of popcorn, 5 peanut butter M&M's and like 3 pieces of licorice." Cher from clueless A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

For Khloé’s Evening Standard Magazine cover shoot in early April, the star did not work with Rose, instead enlisting help from Dani Michelle, who has also been styling Kourtney recently.

Polaroids please 📸 Evening Standard Magazine A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

And Rose did not collaborate with Kendall or Kylie on their Coachella wardrobes this year. (In December, PEOPLE reported Rose’s former assistant, Jill Jacobs, began styling for Kylie Jenner, dressing her for everything from New York Fashion Week to her Christina Aguilera Halloween costume to her 2017 Terry Richardson calendar.)

Rose, whose high-profile client list still includes Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Chanel Iman, attended the second weekend of the Indio Valley, California, music festival, telling PEOPLE at Reebok’s Classic Leather Palm Springs retreat that she feels “blessed” at this point in her career.

“I’ve actually been very fortunate to be able to work with such amazing girls, I’ve surprised myself and how hard I’ve worked to be able to be where I am,” Rose told PEOPLE. “It wouldn’t even be fair for me to say, ‘Oh I want to work with this person, or that person,’ because I’m so fortunate to be able to be where I am and work with the amazing women that I have. I’m super blessed, I guess I can say.”

Some of the KarJenners’ most memorable street style and red carpet outfits were styled by Rose (think Kendall’s bralettes over T-shirts, Khloé’s bodycon-everything, Kylie’s shockingly skin-tight catsuits). And with that era of outfits possibly ending, we wonder if there will be a shift in the family’s dressing MO.

What do you think of the KarJenners’ decision to stop working with Rose?