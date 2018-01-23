You'll Never Guess Where Khloé Kardashian Buys Her Massive Hoop Earrings (Hint: It's a Mall Store!)

Khloé Kardashian may be part of a hit reality TV series, a successful entrepreneur and a social media mogul but that doesn’t stop her from passing up a good deal – especially when it comes to her beloved extra-large hoop earrings. Recently, the reality star spilled her secret to fans on Twitter revealing that she shops at all the inexpensive mall staples for her mega hoops, including Nine West and Claire’s. “I got my really big ones at Nine West. I only buy inexpensive hoops because I loose them often. The rest are from Claire’s,” she tweeted.

Buy It! Nine West “Classics” Gold-Tone Large Flat Hoop Earrings, $22; amazon.com

Buy It! Claire’s 100MM Extra Large Silver Hoop Earrings, $9.99; claires.com

Why does Khloé love Clarie’s for her larger-than-life hoop earrings? According to her responses to her twitter fans, they’re “cute and greatly priced” and whether she’s wearing her $10 hoops pretending to be Beyoncé or wearing them in the pool she doesn’t care if she looses them.

Her fans were quick to offer up some of their own jewelry shopping advice for Khloé, tweeting that she should try shopping for hoops at stores such as Target, Express and Aldo.

Buy It! Aldo Doredien Hoop Earrings, $4 (orig. $8); aldoshoes.com

Buy It! Target 3 Pair Textured Hoop Earrings, $9.99; target.com

Buy It! Express Pave Hoop Earrings, $13.93 (orig. $19.90); express.com

So if you’re in the market for some major hoop earrings at the surprisingly affordable Kardashian price point, just follow Khloé’s lead and head to one of these retailers to pick up your favorite pair for $10 or less!

