Khloé Kardashian may be in the final weeks of her pregnancy waiting to give birth in Cleveland, but until her baby girl arrives, the Good American designer is busy promoting the latest launch from her fashion line.

Kardashian, 33, unveiled Good American’s newest collection of body-sculpting bodysuits (available online right now!) with some super sexy campaign photos of herself modeling the form-fitting pieces back in September, pre-baby bump.

The reality star’s fit body was completely oiled up in the shot where she wore one of the ribbed snap front white bodysuits, which retails for $129, and shiny chrome knee-high boots that look very similar to the $1,700 Balenciaga boots previously “worn” by her niece North West and sister Kim Kardashian West.

“We just dropped the most perfect and sculpting @goodamerican ribbed bodysuits you will be living in all summer,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian’s models Good American’s latest bodysuit collection Courtesy Good American

“This photo was taken back in September and I can’t wait for you all to finally try them!!” she continued.

Good American

Kardashian also made sure haters knew her killer body in the shots was a result of hard work in the gym — not Photoshop.

“And just for the ones who say it’s photoshopped, I had to add some videos ☺ BODY, I’m coming for you!!!” she wrote, noting that she can’t wait to get herself back into shape right after giving birth.

The fitness-obsessed star has been vocal about missing her pre-pregnancy body throughout the past few months.

“Old pics [crying emoji] but I’m loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight’s episode!!” Kardashian posted on Instagram. “Hi old body. I’ll see you very soon! I promise.”

Kardashian’s still maintained her workout regimen while pregnant, despite criticism from fans who don’t understand that it’s safe to work out during pregnancy.

“It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” Kardashian clapped back at the haters in January. “My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good.”