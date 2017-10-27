Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Wears a Baggy Sweatshirt as a Dress to Promote Her Latest Good American Launch

Khloé Kardashian has been flying relatively under the radar since news broke that she’s expecting her first child, a son, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but on Thursday she stepped out twice in one day, to promote her fashion brand, Good American, alongside business partner Emma Grede. And it looks like her early pregnancy style is all about sticking to what’s comfy and cool.

Kardashian attended a pop-up event for her label in N.Y.C. wearing an oversize Good American star-print hoodie (which will be available to shop as part of the brand’s new Goodies launch in November) as an ultra-short dress. She paired the look with black shoes and mid-calf white socks (which you can buy now for $20!).

The pop-up shop at the N.Y.C. store VFILES is open for two days Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 and will be filled with exclusive, limited edition co-branded product. Plus, pieces from the new section, Goodies, will be available too including graphic tees, accessories and more.

Earlier in the day Kardashian was out filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians wearing a button-up corset-style top showing off a hint of a baby bump with a feathery coat and skinny jeans, marking a new style streak for the star — mixing sexy aspects (that short hemline and corset top) with ultra-comfy pieces (that hoodie and feathery coat).

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE back in September that the star and her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend are expecting early next year.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source revealed to PEOPLE when the news first broke. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

Khloé’s big news came just days after PEOPLE confirmed that her little sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting with her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

“Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore,” the source continues.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

