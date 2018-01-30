Khloé Kardashian Applauds Sister Kim's Social Media Clap Backs: 'Confidence Looks Good on You'

Khloé Kardashian is here for her sister Kim Kardashian West‘s latest Instagram looks and savage social media sass.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her loved for her sister on Twitter, Monday night — hours after the Kim clapped back at online critics who slammed her for cultural appropriation after posting several photos of herself in blonde cornrows.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day!” Khloé wrote. “Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨”

“Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all,” Khloé continued. “Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”

I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

Khloé wasn’t the only one living for Kim’s clap backs.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The mother of three, 37, nabbed headlines on Monday for her pointed comment — and especially for a response to actress Lindsay Lohan.

Lohan commented “I am confused” on a photo of Kim’s new cornrows that celebrity blogger Perez Hilton posted on his Instagram page.

Kim’s response to the former Mean Girls actress? “You know what’s confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent,” she wrote, referring to the puzzling European accent Lohan adopted in late 2016 after a year of traveling.

Kim Kardashian West and Lindsay Lohan Kim Kardashian/Snapchat; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Hours later, the KKW beauty mogul shared a photo of herself reclining on a bed with a phone pressed to her ear with the caption, “Hi, can I get zero f—s please, thanks.”

Kim had referred to herself earlier in the day as “Bo West” — a play off of actress Bo Derek’s name, who wore a similar braided hairstyle in the 1979 film 10.

Several people on social media took issue with Kim’s latest hairstyle, taking time to credit the braids as Fulani braids which were inspired by the Fulani women of East and West Africa.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Just two weeks ago, Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child — daughter Chicago West — into the world via surrogate, which she announced on her website and app.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shows off a New Grill for the First Time Since She Was Targeted in Paris Robbery

“She’s here!” Kim wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”