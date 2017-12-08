Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Calls Boyfriend Tristan Thompson 'Daddy' on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian may be pregnant with her first child, but she’s still very much focused on building her clothing business — and modeling for it.

In a series of photos she posted to Instagram Thursday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been hiding her bump in baggy clothes recently, modeled new looks from her Good American Clothing line including a tight-fitting black sweatsuit with fishnet cutouts.

Pairing the sultry athletic gear with a pair of black stiletto boots and hoop earrings, Kardashian looked like one hot mama.

“I LOVE any cute sweat suit set! But Im obsessing over this @goodamerican fishnet set!!” she wrote in the caption of the Fishnet Jogger and the Fishnet Zip Up, which retail between $149 and $159. “Easy but always cute though! 😜#GoodSquad #GoodSweats.”

The pregnant reality star also gave a shout-out in the comments to her NBA player beau Tristan Thompson. “@realtristan13 hey daddy,” she wrote with four heart emojis.

Thursday’s post was the latest in a series of product-driven shots Kardashian has been sharing lately, all of which have hidden her belly.

On Dec. 1, Kardashian modeled a sports bra designed by her younger sister Kylie Jenner (who is also pregnant with her first child). The day prior, she shared a photo of herself wearing grills and a bright blue sports bra.

While Kardashian has yet to officially announce her pregnancy, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE she and Thompson, 26, are expecting a boy together — due to arrive in early 2018. This will be Kardashian’s first child. Thompson is also dad to 10-month-old son Prince Oliver.

Kardashian did make one thing with Thompson official recently: A KUWTK episode in November marked the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers player appeared on the show. He and Kardashian have been dating since September 2016.

“I just feel like Khloé has met her perfect match,” momager Kris Jenner gushed during the episode.