Khloé Kardashian Says She Wants to Marry Tristan Thompson and Have His Babies (But No Pressure)

As the aunt to her sisters’ five children and one of six siblings herself, Khloé Kardashian has babies on her brain. And she thinks her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is just the guy to start a family with.

The 32-year-old reality star spills on the future with her beau in the latest issue of ES Magazine, which she covers in a sultry look that is right on-brand: Kardashian dons a denim jacket straight from her Good American line and a pair of heels, but absolutely no pants, showing off the results of her intense gym sessions.

Despite only being linked to Thompson since September, Kardashian (whose divorce from Lamar Odom was finalized last year) said she wouldn’t be afraid to take the next step in their relationship, sharing she’s “never been in this type of love.”

And if the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 26, were to pop the question tomorrow, would she accept?

“Yes, I would,” Kardashian told the magazine.

And as they say: first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” Kardashian revealed, pointing out that Thompson became a dad in December with ex Jordan Craig. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

The Revenge Body star also sees kids in her future, although she doesn’t feel a big rush to make it happen.

“I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking,’,” she said. “I feel in my soul it will happen.”

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

During the interview, Kardashian also discussed her sister Kim Kardashian West’s traumatic Paris robbery and her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

“I’ve known Cait since I was four-and-a-half…I think people misconstrued my reaction when Bruce [then] told us about the situation,” she remembered. “It’s not that I’m angry that Bruce was transitioning to Caitlyn. I didn’t appreciate how it was handled and how we found out more in the media than from Cait.”