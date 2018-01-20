Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Her Hair Has Been Getting Curlier Throughout Her Pregnancy

There’s a reason why Khloé Kardashian’s hair has been getting curlier throughout her pregnancy — she can’t get Brazilian Blowouts anymore!

“I have been Brazilian Blow Drying my hair for years,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced on Saturday in a series of Snapchat videos, explaining that she had been a fan of straight hair because “you always want what you don’t have.”

“But now that I’m pregnant I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back,” the 33-year-old added.

“It’s frizzy right now, but it’s coming back,” she continued before revealing that she was “actually” a fan of the hairstyle on her now.

She also asked celebrity hair stylist and family friend of the KarJenenrs Jen Atkin to send her some more Ouai Wave Spray “because I’m cheap and I don’t want to buy this.”

On Friday, shortly after Kim Kardashian West announced that she and husband Kanye West had named their newborn daughter Chicago, the pregnant reality star revealed she still had no idea what she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson would name their first child together.

“I can’t wait to see what @khloekardashian names her baby!” a fan tweeted to Kardashian, 33, on Friday.

“Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby,” responded the mother-to-be, who confirmed her pregnancy shortly before Christmas.

Though she hasn’t selected the perfect name yet, the Revenge Body host previously revealed there was a frontrunner in the name game.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her NBC daytime talk show earlier this month.

Although Kardashian is waiting to reveal the sex of her baby on KUWTK, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson, 26, are indeed expecting a baby boy.