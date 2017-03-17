Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Just Unveiled Your Next Go-To Denim Pieces

This article originally appeared on InStyle.

Let’s get real: What you need is a closet full of perfect-fit denim basics. I’m not talking about subpar, I-guess-this-is-fine denim. I’m talking about the pieces you instinctively reach for and build outfits around. Ladies, I’m talking about the Khloé Kardashian co-founded, size-inclusive denim brand Good American (and its newly released Season 2 styles).

In addition to the brand’s figure-flattering skinnies, Good American just dropped the ultimate cool girl denim jacket, high rise mini skirts, and a range of raw hem jeans we absolutely need right now.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede on Why Their Good American Denim Line Is a Fit Godsend

Need a reference? Look no further and shop the new styles below or at GoodAmerican.com.

Buy It! Oversized Denim Jacket, $ 265; goodamerican.com

Buy It! Raw Edge Boyfriend Jeans, $169; goodamerican.com

Buy It! Dark Wash Mini Skirt, $145; goodamerican.com

Buy It! Split Hem Crop, $165; goodamerican.com

Buy It! Light Wash Mini Skirt, $145; goodamerican.com

Buy It! Frayed Skinnies, $189; goodamerican.com

Are you going to buy something from Khloé’s new collection? Which piece is your favorite? Sound off below!