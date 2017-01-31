Khloé Kardashian’s Good American jeans have taken over Hollywood and probably your closet. And if you’re already a member of the “Good Squad” (or you are curious to join), you’re in luck because Khloé is gearing up for another big launch. The star is debuting Good American Season 2 on February 2nd, which means more denim to love, plus shirts, hoodies and other classics you don’t wan to miss out on.

“I am so proud of this new campaign and all of the amazing new styles we have coming your way… for ALL shapes and sizes,” Khloé shared on Instagram of her pending clothing drop, which will include a new lace-up denim style as modeled by two new GA girls, Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou and model/DJ Chantel Jeffries.

Good American season 2 is coming, February 2!! Follow @goodamerican NOW as we welcome the newest faces of our #GoodSquad!! I am so proud of this new campaign and all of the amazing new styles we have coming your way… for ALL shapes and sizes! Only at GoodAmerican.com A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Who wouldn't want to be best friends with this beauty?? Welcome to the Good Squad @stassiebaby #goodsquad #goodlegs #afitlikenoother A photo posted by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Put a record on 🔮 Welcome to the Good Squad @chanteljeffries #goodsquad #goodamerican #afitlikenoother A photo posted by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Khloé also gave a tour inside the Good American L.A. factory, wearing one of her favorite styles, the Good Legs raw edge ripped jeans.

“I recently visited the GA factories so I could give you all a behind-the-scenes look at how our jeans are created,” she shared in a post on her website, adding, “I love that everything is made in LA.”

Last November, Khloé defended her Good American factory, after social media commenters responded to her Snapchat story saying employees looked like they were working in a sweat shop.

“Watch your mouth. All make salaries and all are employed in la! Know your info before you chime in,” she responded.

The idea for Khloé’s denim empire was born from the star’s own personal shopping experience. After feeling “fat-shamed” in her 20s, the self-professed “denim junkie” said she was on a quest to find jeans that were flattering.

“When I was bigger, a lot of places didn’t carry my size,” Khloé told PEOPLE last year. “I was a 30 or 31 at the time. I didn’t think that was astronomical sizing but people went, ‘Uh! What size are you? Oh we don’t have that here but we can order it.’ I was like, ‘Screw you, you just made me feel like s—.’ And that’s how a lot of women feel.”

If you’re still on the fence about slipping into your own pair of GA skinnies, read PeopleStyle editors reviews here.

