Khloé Kardashian Launches Coachella-Ready Cutoffs and Denim Bermuda Shorts

It’s that time again. Khloé Kardashian just added new styles to her Good American denim line and the latest launch might be the trendiest (and most Kardashian!) yet. Good American now carries denim shorts (from cutoffs to knee-grazing Bermuda bottoms) and lace-up jeans, and they have the Khloé-guarantee to make your curves look flawless.

Denim shorts have long been a staple in Khloé’s closet (see her evolution above), but the newly crowned denim entrepreneur seems to be in a committed relationship with distressed-denim Bermuda shorts. So much so that you can now buy your own Good American pair for $149. And if you’re looking for some inspiration on how to style the bottoms, look no further than the KarJenner evolution below.

Good American also introduced new cutoffs to the collection, retailing for $135, and of course there is the wardrobe staple, a denim pencil skirt.

If you’re not quite ready to slip into your cutoffs yet, you’re probably more like to take out your credit cards for the new lace-up denim style that just landed.

The Good Legs Lace Up in Blue ($189) lace up to the knee

The Good Legs Lace Up in Blue ($189) lace up to the knee and seem to be Khloé’s new favorite style judging by her Instagram account, and the Good Legs Lace Up Black ($189) go all the way up to the thigh.

@emilysears is all kinds of 🔥🔥🔥 in her Good Legs Lace Up Black001, just dropped on goodamerican.com—tap the link in our bio #goodsquad #goodlegs A post shared by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

All the styles are available in sizes 00-24 and are made in Los Angeles.

“What’s really encouraging is the customer response,” Khloé said after the launch last year. “When people try the jeans they fall in love. The reviews speak for themselves and that’s something I am really proud of. We’ve created a product that works on a girl who’s size 00 and looks equally great in a size 24.”

Would you ever wear a denim Bermuda short? Which styles are you loving? Share below.