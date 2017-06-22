The 5 Bodysuits to Buy from Khloé Kardashian's New Good American Launch

When we caught up with Khloé Kardashian to find out the scoop on her bodysuit collection with Good American, she answered all the important questions, like, yes, she’s #TeamCommando. And that’s probably because her new bodysuit drop is so figure-flattering, that you don’t need to wear anything underneath it.

“The reason why I love them so much is because they kind of give you that Spanx feel,” she tells PeopleStyle. “They’re super contouring and hold you in at the same time and you feel really good in them but because of that suction.”

She adds that for her, the bodysuits are all about celebrating the female form and making women feel confident.

“I love the barriers we’ve been breaking down with Good American, and I think some people might be intimated about a bodysuit, especially when you are curvier, we have to have more tailored pieces. Once you try a bodysuit and you see how good your silhouette looks, I don’t think you’ll go for a t-shirt again, personally.”

The size-inclusive body collection features 11 pieces available in compression and non-compression fabrics and ranges all available now. So what should you be adding to your cart before they sell out? Below, the breakdown.

