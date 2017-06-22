Khloé Kardashian‘s version of “jeans and a T-shirt” is “jeans and a bodysuit.” It’s become her uniform, which is why she decided to extend her highly popular Good American denim line to include a “Good Body” collection. And thanks to Kardashian and her GA partner Emma Grede, there are new bodysuits on the block for every occasion — whether that’s work, play or a bachelorette party in Vegas that requires you to channel your inner Britney Spears.

The size-inclusive body collection, launching Thursday, features 11 pieces available in compression and non-compression fabrics and ranges from more athletic cuts to sheer, off-the-shoulder silhouettes and crystal-covered styles.

And for Khloé, wearing bodysuits has become a part of her personal story.

“Because of my body transformation I have become more comfortable and confident to try new styles and to wear bodysuits where I wouldn’t before,” Kardashian tells PeopleStyle. “But also it wasn’t always as accepted to love your body the way it is now. I don’t care what size you are, I want everyone to feel super-confident within their own skin. Just because you are a size 16 or 22, that doesn’t mean you want to be in a muu-muu hiding yourself; we still want to show off our bodies and not everyone wants to be a size 2, 4 or 6.”

As for how she wears them, she’s firmly #TeamCommando.

“I normally go commando,” she reveals. “And then people are like, ‘Oh then you have to take the whole thing off to go to the restroom,’ and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? You pull it to the side to use the restroom, what is the big deal?'”

The newly minted denim mogul adds that social media has provided a platform to encourage body acceptance.

“When I was younger, it wasn’t embraced to have any sort of variety or depths to out bodies,” she says. “Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, but I think with the power of social media, we are able to see so much versatility and the beauty in so many different types of women. Whereas when I was younger, we weren’t really able to see that — it was just a look put on the cover of a magazine.”

That typical cover girl look is something that Kardashian and the Good American team are breaking away from with their line (ranging from sizes 00 to 24) and their lineup Good Squad of models who flaunt their curves and diverse body types in the brand’s campaigns.

“That’s really the message behind our brand — hoping that women love themselves, and that’s why I love to make things that are body-conscious and are so form-fitting,” she shares. “I really want to show off our female form in whatever level you’re comfortable at.”

Kardashian’s business partner Emma Grede echoes the same sentiment, telling PeopleStyle she hopes more brands will adopt a size-inclusive model.

“I think that the size conversation is something that we need to continue to push,” Grede says. “I have a daughter and I feel like its really important to keep the dialogue open. For me the size conversation really is the last thing to do in fashion, and if we could carve out our little place to make really beautiful products available in an inclusive size range, it would be mission accomplished.”

Grede adds that that best part about collaborating with Khloé on the line is her fearless attitude.

“The thing that I love the most about her is this idea of just going with your gut. She’s unapologetic at what she does,” Grede shares. “Khloé is so straightforward. She’s like, ‘We like this, we believe in this, let’s do it!’ And coming from more of a corporate background I think that is super-refreshing. We make no apologies for what we do, who we work with and I think that is again why the brand has got such a great response because it’s really honest.” (Ed Note: The brand stayed true to that unapologetic mantra earlier this month, fighting back after designer Destiney Bleu accused Khloé and the label of copyright infringement over some of their crystal bodysuit designs.)

Grede hopes that jeans and bodysuits, which she calls the “L.A. uniform” and “synonymous” with Khloé’s style, will now become a staple for more women thanks to their designs.

“It’s a category that we felt we could really get behind. The idea was that we would use compression fabrics and put in these great lines and shapes to help give women a great curvy figure.”

While Kardashian maintains she’s always getting fashion inspiration from her famous sisters, she says they did no serve as fit models for her line.

“I use myself and then my best friend, Malika, is really petite so I like to see how the pieces work on her,” she shares. “But we have three different fit models, who try on everything; ranging in different sizes and heights and body shapes. And I use myself — I’m such a bodysuit whore, I guess you would say. So I’m a snob with bodysuits and I’m very particular — even like the crotch area, how you have to button it together. I’m very particular with all of those things and how it fits and feels on, especially on the down there area. I’m very critical because I wear them all the time so I know how comfortable one should feel.”

As for her style icons, there is one celebrity she would love to see rocking GA: the one and only Rihanna.

“I love a girl like Rihanna who is able to literally be in baby pink from head-to-toe and be super-girly and the next day she’ll be super badass and edgy and a little more gothic. I’m a girl; I like to dress for my moods and I from looking at Rihanna’s style, she definitely can play up any mood or theatric that she is in. I love that she is not afraid to take those risks; I mean no one can really do it like Rihanna, I don’t think. I love to look at her and get inspired by her.”

