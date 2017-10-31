Khloé Kardashian’s Halloween costume this year was easy: Mother … of dragons!

The pregnant star posted her full Halloween costume reveal on Instagram alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The parents-to-be channeled Game of Thrones for a Halloween party Monday night with Kardashian dressing up as the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen and Thompson going as Khal Drogo, which seems to be a subtle confirmation to the pregnancy of their first child.

The duo revealed quick peeks at their looks Monday night on Instagram story, but revealed the full custom-made medieval outfits designed by Bryan Hearns on Tuesday.

In a photo the star shared of the couple kissing in their costumes, Kardashian called her boyfriend of over a year the “moon of my life,” after she captioned a shirtless photo of the NBA star with “That’s daddy,” Monday night on social media.

Kardashian posed strategically in each of the photos she shared (especially the few which could potentially reveal her bump), by placing belts and a fur shawl over her stomach.

Up until now, Kardashian’s kept her stomach covered (like her sister Kylie Jenner, who’s also pregnant) by having her sisters stand in front of her in photos, wearing lots of black and oversize sweatshirts. But perhaps the 33-year-old star is ready to start showing more skin and taking some maternity dressing advice from her older sister Kourtney, who recently told us, “Don’t feel like you have to hide your bump and just dress for your body. Just embrace it!”

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Thompson.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” one source told PEOPLE of the couple.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the source added. “This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

