These Are the Only Four Products Khloé Kardashian Uses to Do Her Own Makeup

Kim Kardashian may use over $3,000 worth of beauty products on a daily basis, but when it comes to her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s routine, the 33-year-old Good American mogul says she prefers to keep her product lineup to a minimum.

Kardashian shared her everyday makeup must-haves with her fans on her app, which consists of four staples you can find at your local Sephora or beauty counter. And the whole ordeal doesn’t take the star more than 20 minutes to complete. “I think we all know our own faces and features best, so it’s easiest for us to do our own makeup,” Kardashian said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gets dolled up by her glam squad more often than not, so she feels the pressure when it comes to doing her own makeup.

“The funny thing is, since I get my glam done so much for filming, sometimes I doubt myself when I do my own makeup,” Kardashian said. “But everyone tells me I do just as good a job as my glam team, which is really flattering, ’cause I only roll with the best!”

From working with top makeup pros, Kardashian’s narrowed down a simplified routine to give her a put-together look without the hassle. Check out the four products she swears by for a quick and easy daytime look.

Start With Concealer

Surprised to hear Kardashian say she “[doesn’t] really wear foundation”? Us too. Instead, she opts to only spot-correct certain areas of her face and let her natural skin shine through.

“I think it’s nice on an off-duty day to see your skin. I use concealer to spot treat any blemishes or circles under my eyes. This Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer has a really great texture that melts right into your skin (and doesn’t cake in creases) and gives amazing coverage,” she said.

Buy It! NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30; nordstrom.com

Add Just a Little Contour

Yes, even a Kardashian sister has insecurities too! The star said she still likes to add a touch of cream contour and highlight to chisel her nose, even when she’s going for a low-key look. “I always, ALWAYS have to get a little contour on, but I think the thing I’m most insecure about is how I contour my nose. I still can’t do it like my glam babies can,” she said. “This one‘s pricey, but it’s also a two-in-one.”

Buy It! Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Highlight & Shader Duet, $82; nordstrom.com

Put Away The Falsies

When it comes to her lashes, Kardashian leaves applying falsies to the pros. “I don’t know how to put them on and, for me, sometimes less is more,” she said. Luckily, the star was blessed with great natural lashes, so a standout volumizing mascara is all she needs. “Lancôme Hypnôse Custom Volume Mascara has been my go-to for ages,” Kardashian said.

Buy It! Lancôme Hypnôse Custom Volume Mascara, $27.50; sephora.com

Find Your Favorite Nude

Khloé’s mastered the art of keeping her nude lip in place all day. Her secret: use only a lip liner instead of a lipstick. “I finish by lining and filling in my lips with nude lip liner. I find that it stays put better than lipsticks. I’ve tried them all, but this Charlotte Tilbury one is definitely one of my faves,” she said.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude, $22; nordstrom.com

