Every member of the Kardashian family works on maintaining a flawless complexion (Kim credits hers to a $3,000+ beauty regimen) and leave us wondering: What magical potions and lotions do they use to look so good? Kim and Kourtney have revealed tons of their go-to products in their routines on social media and their apps over the years and now, Khloé gave us a peek at the skincare products she’s been using during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who recently onfirmed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, shared a Snapchat of the eight products she’s been loving along with a heart emoji.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Like her sister Kim, Khloé appears to favor expensive La Mer products, but balances out her love of luxury skincare with a few affordable favorites. Scroll down to see everything the star’s been using to keep her skin glowing throughout her pregnancy!

Bioderma Micellar Water

This OG cleansing water is a staple in every makeup artist’s kit. It removes all traces of makeup in a few quick swipes and is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.

Buy It! Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $14.90; dermstore.com

La Mer Face Mask

La Mer’s cream mask comes with a hefty price tag, but it drenches skin with the hydration it needs to keep it plump and wrinkle-free.

Buy It! La Mer The Intensive Revitalizing Mask, $170; nordstrom.com

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Charlotte Tilbury’s secret mix of patented anti-aging ingredients put the ‘magic’ in this moisturizer.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream Treat & Transform Moisturizer, $100; nordstrom.com

PanOxyl Acne Face Wash

PanOxyl

It appears that Khloé turns to this foaming face wash to keep her skin acne free. However, if you’re pregnant like Khloé, consult your doctor before using any products with benzoyl peroxide. According to the Mayo Clinic, the “safety of using benzoyl peroxide to treat pregnancy acne hasn’t been established,” and it should only be used “if clearly needed.”

Buy It! PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash, $9.48; jet.com

Embryolisse Miracle Cream

Embryolisse

This balm-y cream does-it-all: Use it as a primer, makeup remover, a post-shave lotion and body cream.

Buy It! Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré 24-Hour Miracle Cream, $16; birchbox.com

La Mer Serum Essence

La Mer

If you thought the $510 Guerlain serum Kim uses is crazy-expensive, Khloé has her beat. The star loves this La Mer serum essence which claims to be “age-transcending” and “visibly renews your skin from within.”

Buy It! La Mer Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence, $630; nordstrom.com

Cosmedica Skincare Serum

A pure hyaluronic acid serum like this one Khloé uses guarantees to help reduce fine lines and fight signs of aging.

Buy It! Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $23.76; jet.com

iS Clinical Serum

IS Clinical

Khloé completes her intense anti-aging skincare regimen with one last collagen boosting serum that does everything from diminishing the appearance of acne to minimizing pore size.

Buy It! iS Clinical Active Serum, $64.50; jet.com

Have you tried any of the products Khloé loves? Tell us!