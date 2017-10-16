All About the Cellulite-Fighting Tool Khloé Kardashian Used on Kourtney Kardashian's Bare Butt on KUWTK

After 10 years and 14 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we’ve learned there’s pretty much no boundaries for reality TV’s first family. There is no such thing as TMI in the KarJenner vocabulary, whether it was the time Kim called a random girl Scott hid in their Dubai hotel a “whore and tramp” to her face or when Kourtney gave Khloé an at-home bikini wax (which went awry) before her then-husband Lamar Odom came for a visit in Miami. And on Sunday night’s episode of the E! reality series, things were no different.

On the show, Khloé, Kourtney and family BFF Jonathan Cheban were spending a typical day hanging out, when Khloé brought up a new device she recently discovered to fight off fat: the FasciaBlaster.

“It gets rid of cellulite, you rub it on your body, it’s literally the most painful [thing]. You rub this on your body really hard, but you gotta be naked,” Khloé, who’s been on a major workout kick for the past few years, told them. “You should see me naked in my bed doing this. It looks like a very weird sexual thing.”

So, in typical Kardashian krazy fashion, Khloé then encouraged her older sister to rip off her pants so she could show her the FasciaBlaster magic, and of course, Kourtney was happy to oblige.

“You take your jeans off and I’ll do this to you,” Khloé told Kourtney. “Got a thong just for you, Khlo,” Kourtney replied as she pulled down her pants. Khloé lathered her sister up with some lotion and got rubbing with Jonathan.

Although the contraption looks a bit intimidating at a first glance, Kourtney wasn’t affected by it at all. “It does not hurt whatsoever,” she said as Khloé and Jonathan rubbed her down.

“You really have no dimples!” Khloe laughed. “No cellulite at all!” Jonathan said.

So how exactly does the FasciaBlaster work? Basically, according to FasciaBlaster founder and guru Ashley Black, fascia is connective tissue in our bodies that divides our muscles and surrounds every structure of the human body. When you’re fascia is too tight, fat pushes through and creates the dimples and dents we dread to see. By rubbing the area for about two to five minutes once a day, you’re able to smooth out the fascia, resulting in the appearance of diminished cellulite. (See what happened when on PEOPLE Editor tried it out here!)

Convinced? You can get Khloé’s favorite new body sculpting tool for $89 and try it for yourself.

