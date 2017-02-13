At this point, the members of the Kardashians’ glam squads are basically members of their family. Jen Atkin, Mario Dedivanovic, Hrush Aychemyan, Tokyo Stylez and a handful of other pros are nearly live-in residents of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie’s homes. Follow any of the pros on Snapchat – you’ll see that they’re always either posted up in the family’s expansive glam rooms, or traveling with them on vacations around the world (eight pros recently joined the KarJenners in Costa Rica). But with the luxury of having experts on hand at all times comes an obvious downside: aside from Kylie, the KarJenner krew hasn’t had the opportunity to learn how to do their own glam.

Life can be tough, we know. But In a surprising turn of events on Sunday, all of that changed for Khloé, when Atkin taught her how to curl her own hair. And after a long, tiresome lesson with The Beachwaver (beloved by Victoria’s Secret models – Kendall included – the galaxy over) she finally got the hang of the skill.

“She needs to learn,” Atkin said on Snapchat while Khloé attempted to spin the Swarovski-encrusted automatic curling iron around a section of her own hair.

And while it took her some time, the Revenge Body star eventually began to catch on. “It goes out, away from my skin,” she said, later admitting, “I feel like i just won a contest!”

What does this mean for Atkin’s career, you wonder? “So I guess I’m out of a job, she does her own hair now.” And Khloé joked, “I dont need you anymore.”

So the next time you give up on your beach waves, just think: If Khloé can do it, so can you.

