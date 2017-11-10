Khloé Kardashian won’t let her first pregnancy slow down her business ventures.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Good American designer has a new fashion collaboration on the horizon. The mogul and soon-to-be mom is teaming up with DIFF Eyewear to design her first-ever sunglasses collection, launching at 9am PST on November 13 — two days before Kim Kardashian launches her debut KKW Fragrances.

Kardashian announced the news Thursday night with a video of herself modeling the four styles she designed on Instagram. The best part: by purchasing a pair of her DIFF sunglasses, the brand will be donating a pair of reading glasses to those in need around the world.

“Exciting news, babes!! I’ve partnered with @diffeyewear to design my own exclusive collection just in time for the holidays. Together, we’re striving to help those in need around the world by donating a pair of reading glasses for every pair of sunglasses sold in the collection❤️🙏🏼Click the link in my bio for a chance to shop the collection before it drops! 💋🕶 #DIFFxKOKO {COMING to diffeyewear.com 11.13.17},” Kardashian said on Instagram.

Each of the four limited edition vintage-inspired aviator Koko frames, which come in black, gray, red and gold colors, will retail for $85.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see the aviator-loving star collaborating with DIFF. Kardashian’s been spotted sporting designs from the brand for months, and promoting her favorite styles on Snapchat. “I love these glasses!” she said in a Snapchat video back in May.

Kardashian’s not the only member of the KarJenner family to launch her own line of sunglasses this year. Younger sister Kylie Jenner — who’s also pregnant with her first child, due around the same time as Khloé — partnered with eyewear brand Quay for the first time back in June and then launched three more styles in her collection two days after her pregnancy news surfaced.

By now, the Kardashians have dipped their toes into almost every business imaginable, but family matriarch Kris Jenner doesn’t seem too concerned about people getting sick of her family just yet.

“I don’t know, maybe I’ll get sick of myself,” Jenner told PEOPLE. “But I think that if you look at it from the glass half-full, which is the way I choose to go through life, and kind of ignore the haters — there’s a lot of bullying going on out there, and a lot of freedom on the Internet that I certainly wish wasn’t there all the time because you can get the trolls and that whole part of it certainly is annoying — but for the most part, we’re gung-ho everyday and try to make the most of what we have.”

Are you excited to shop Khloé’s collection with DIFF? Sound off in the comments below.