Khloé Kardashian Gets Makeup Applied to Her Behind While Kourtney Shows Off Her Legs in a Lampshaded Top

Another day, another pantless look from the Kardashian camp. And why not when you work as hard to shape your physique as Khloé Kardashian does? Over the past few years, since separating from her ex-husband Lamar Odom, the youngest Kardashian has rigorously hit the gym and watched her diet in an effort to turn herself into an unstoppable fitness machine. But even though it seems like Khloé has now crafted her dream physique doesn’t mean she couldn’t use a little extra help every now and then in the form of a little butt makeup.

Khloé’s sister Kourtney shared a behind the scenes Polaroid photo of her on Snapchat on Tuesday night, likely from one of her photo shoots for her new line of Good American bodysuits. The shot shows the Revenge Body host lying on the floor looking like she’s seconds away from cracking up as her hairstylist Jen Atkin squats down on one side to slick back a rogue lock and her makeup artist Joyce Bonelli on the other end reaching out to apply a little makeup to her rear end. We knew the Kardashians were really into sculpting makeup, but butt contouring is truly some next level dedication.

And there was another Kardashian sibling who felt like showing off her lower half on Tuesday as well.

Kourtney walked her son Mason to art class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a faux lampshaded look. While at first it appears as though she was wearing nothing more than an XXL longsleeve white t-shirt with the name of her city written across the lefthand side, she actually took a page out of Kim’s book, adding a pair of black spandex bike shorts underneath. The mother of three finished off her look with small, angular sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton-monogrammed backpack and black, heeled, mid-calf boots

Which sister’s look is your favorite? Have you ever put makeup on your rear end? Sound off below!