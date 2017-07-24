Major hair change alert: Khloé Kardashian is back to brunette!

The Good American beauty has rocked beachy blonde tresses for nearly three years (inspiring us to try the look ourselves!), but she just went back to her natural brunette roots. Kardashian debuted her new “bronde” hue — hair speak for semi-blonde, semi-brunette — while wearing a sexy black leather slip dress on a date with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson over the weekend.

“Khloé is never afraid to change things up. She just wanted to get away from her blonde color — change it up a bit,” the star’s longtime colorist Tracey Cunningham told PeopleStyle. “I call this natural, sun-kissed hair. She beats to her own drum. It’s high summer Khloé chooses to get away from the summer light blonde she was wearing recently.”

And according to Cunningham, who says she “slowly added more gold to the blonde” with three hours worth of lowlights and glosses, this change was a longtime coming for Kardashian. “She’s considered the change for a few months now. It was a matter of timing. Earlier this week [when we were both in L.A.] we said, ‘Let’s do it!’ So I went to her house and we changed it up,” Cunningham told us.

The master colorist’s secret to creating the perfect brunette hue? “Keeping the ends lighter and golden tones throughout to frame the face a little lighter,” she said.

The 33-year-old star’s previous major color change (becoming a full-blown blonde) didn’t happen overnight. Kardashian started her blonde transformation in March 2013 with Cunningham, who transitioned her color by first ombré-ing her hair, leaving her tips a golden, honey blonde.

“I think this is when I started to become addicted to having blonde hair,” Kardashian said of her red carpet appearance at the Kid’s Choice Awards, who added that this moment also marked a larger milestone in her life: “This is around the time when I started working out and feeling better.”

After that, little by little, each time the star stepped out her blonde ends creeped up higher and higher, until eventually by the beginning of 2015 she debuted her full-blown blonde hair and dark roots, which she maintained with the help from Cunningham.

What do you think about Khloé’s new hair color? Sound off in the comments below.