Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says She 'Really Branched Out' with Her Style in 2017

For Khloé Kardashian, 2017 was all about change. She recently announced that she’s pregnant with her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson in an adorable baby bump photo. She launched her own reality show (Revenge Body) focused on fitness and transformation. And in the fashion department, this year was her most experimental yet.

“I really branched out and took some risks with my outfits this year,” she wrote in a new post on her app. In addition to wearing her clothing line, Good American, she said she worked on embracing “new formulas and colors” that she’s never worn before.

So to celebrate such a momentous year, personally and fashionably, she took some time to reflect on her eight favorite outfits of 2017. And we discovered, a lot of her looks are still shoppable and actually affordable! Scroll down to scoop up some pieces for your own closet.

During a trip to Cleveland to support her Cavaliers bf in February, she wore a high-neck crushed velvet black Ricki Brazil jumpsuit ($195) with a fuzzy green coat and lace-up black Giuseppe Zanotti booties.

In April she picked up a snack in a casual look, wearing a pair of her Good American Bermuda shorts ($145) with a Love x Labels bodysuit ($50) with satin duster ($110). Then accessorized with oversize Quay sunglasses ($55) and Yeezy sandals.

In April she was out and about wearing a ribbed Naked Wardrobe mini dress ($42) with a brown coat, tan striped Gucci bag ($3,200), Quay sunglasses ($31.98) and Christian Louboutin heels ($675).

She attended the NBCUniversal Upfronts in May wearing a strapless black top with skin-tight zippered Versace pants and a pair of clear Yeezy heels.

And she had a romantic dinner at TAO with Thompson in Hollywood in June wearing a sexy body-hugging pink and silver embellished Roberto Cavalli mini dress with strappy Tamara Melon heels ($395).

Then she continued her pale pink streak for another date night with Thompson in August wearing a blush mesh off-the-shoulder House of CB dress ($179) and matching Giuseppe Zanotti strappy mink fur sandals ($1,150).