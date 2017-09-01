NBA Star Kevin Love Stars Alongside Girlfriend Kate Bock in Intimate New Banana Republic Campaign

Last year, NBA superstar Kevin Love was the first athlete to be named as a brand ambassador for Banana Republic. The Cleveland Cavalier starred in multiple campaigns for the clothing retailer, but his Fall 2017 ads seem to be the most special.

The campaign — which centers around the concept, “Power Forward” (a play off of Love’s position on the Cleveland Cavaliers) — features Love and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock.

The shoot gives us an inside peek at the couple’s day-to-day life. The duo lounges in their pajamas (Love in a classic white tee, Bock in a collared button-up) while sipping on coffee, plus show off the season’s hottest trends at Los Angeles hotspots including Musso & Frank Grill and Chateau Marmont.

And even though Love’s currently off the market, a couple glances at these photos will surely have women taking notice of him off the court.

In one shot, Love shows off his casual side on the couch with a basketball in hand, wearing a navy bomber jacket and stylish skinny pants. He also has a more formal moment.

Love sits on a Porsche wearing a daring gray plaid suit with a white dress shirt and polka dot tie. And if anyone can pull off the plaid-on-plaid look, it’s Love. We think he should consider recreating this look at his next NBA press conference.

What do you think about the new Banana Republic campaign? Share your thoughts in the comments below.