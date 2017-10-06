Kerry Washington Wants to Steal Olivia Pope's 20 Prada Purses When Scandal Wraps

If you’re in mourning knowing that after seven years, you won’t get your weekly fill of Olivia Pope on Scandal once the show finishes its final season in 2018, you’re not alone. Kerry Washington‘s feeling just as nostalgic as we all are, but she plans on doing something about it.

On last night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 40-year-old actress reflected on her iconic tenure on the award-winning show. “It had been almost 40 years since there had been a black woman leading a TV show. It’s crazy. Now there’s tons of shows with black female leads. It’s awesome! And also Indian American leads, there’s Southeast Asian and Asian and Latin and all kinds of people leading shows,” Washington told Meyers.

The star says she always takes a memento from set for every part she plays, and although filming has yet to wrap for the ABC series, Washington already knows what she’d like to snag as soon as the director calls “cut” for the last time.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Well, I can’t tell you on national television because then when the Prada bags are missing…” the actress said, laughing. Joked Meyers, “Well, that doesn’t seem like a memento, that just seems like you’re just stealing a purse!”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! 20 Absurdly Cozy Oversized Sweaters to Buy for Fall

“It’s not one purse. It’s like 20 purses in various colors to match every outfit,” Washington replied. “No, no, no, they mean a lot to me, these bags. Seven years of memories in every single beautiful bag. She is a very well-dressed character.”

Meyers wasn’t the only late night talk show host who got a lesson in style from Washington this week. While visiting The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Neutrogena creative consultant mentioned that she helped design the shade of lipstick Nicole Kidman wore to win her Emmy, saying it was her intention to create a color that would look good on everyone. Before Colbert had too much time to protest, Washington had withdrawn the exact Velvet Wine shade from her “bosom” and slicked it on the talk show host’s mouth. “You’re so pretty!” she told him.

Are you sad Scandal‘s in its final season? Sound off in the comments below.