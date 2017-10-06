Kerry Washington Definitely Didn't Shop Olivia Pope's Closet to Promote Scandal Season 7

Kerry Washington‘s outfits are always handled. In fact, they continue to get better. The actress has been out in New York City this week promoting Scandal Season 7 (the final season starts Thursday night Gladiators!), and she’s been having a lot of fun with her wardrobe, turning the sidewalk into her personal catwalk in bright fabrics, bold prints and fun accessories.

For an appearance on The View Thursday, Washington went for a look that was White House on the top and house party on the bottom. The actress teamed her plaid Faith Connexion dress with red over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots and a Tyler Ellis doctor bag. She finished the look with cat-eye N°21 sunglasses and Borgioni earrings.

For Good Morning America Thursday, the actress opted for a more floral Cushnie et Ochs off-the-shoudler midi dress, blue suede Casadei pumps, a Movado watch and EF Collection jewels. And she kicked things off Wednesday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress, Paul Andrew shoes and a Christian Louboutin Paloma Handbag.

And while we know we’re in for some power suits, amazing coats and high-fashion hand bags when Olivia Pope returns to the screen, her career and romantic future still remains in limbo. So what does Washington want from her character?

“I don’t have a want for her,” she told reporters at a press junket last month. “I want what the writers want for her. I feel we’ve gotten this far. We’ve gotten to a seventh season of a groundbreaking, history-making show because of our writers. In my own life, I work very hard to be a self-determining person to the best of my ability, but that’s not what I came to work to do. I came into Scandal to be on the ride – I learned to really enjoy the adventure of that ride. I always say I’m not Team Jake or Team Fitz, I’m Team Shonda.”

