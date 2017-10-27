Kerry Washington Debuts New Bob on the Red Carpet: 'It's Really Fun!'

Kerry Washington stepped out at the Fashion Group International’s Night Of Stars Modern Voices Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Thursday night with a brand new look: A blunt bob that was inspired by her Thierry Mugler dress, she told PEOPLE exclusively.

“It’s really fun,” Washington said of her new look. “I was trying to decide whether I wanted to go up or go short and so I knew I wanted to have hair that was not distracting from these shoulders because I love these shoulders,” she added of structured silhouette of the dress.

The Scandal star was presented the Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle Award from Samira Nasr and the actress fondly recalled cherished memories of both the store and the Elle Fashion Director.

“As long as I can remember, my mother’s [Valerie Washington] had a Lord & Taylor credit card and it was one of her favorites so I grew up here in the city going to see the Lord & Taylor windows every Christmas,” she shared. “It’s been part of my life and I feel really honored to be receiving this award from them and also to be receiving it from Samira Nasr because she’s a really old friend of mine. She was the first stylist I ever worked with before she became super fancy at Elle Magazine.”

From the stage, Washington, 40, delivered a funny speech about coveting Nasr’s sartorial ease, “I read once in an article that you described your effortless approach to style as if you just roll out of bed and I was like, where do I buy that bed?”

