Happy 40th, Kerry Washington! Here Are the Beauty Rules She Swears By (Take Notes)

For Kerry Washington, life’s looking pretty great. She has a new baby, just got a fresh haircut and celebrates her 40th birthday today. And though her red carpet style is impossible to pin down – one day she’s goth, the next day sexy, the next oh-so-glam – she has a few beauty signatures that have us furiously keeping track of all the best beauty advice she’s given to PeopleStyle editors throughout the years. Want to look this dewy, glowy and gorgeous at 40? You might want to screenshot this page.

1. Always Go to Bed With a Clean Face



“I am religious about taking my makeup off and going to bed with clean skin. My husband [Nnamdi Asomugha] is always like, ‘Wow, no matter what, you wash your face!’ I’m OCD about that. I keep makeup remover wipes in my car, on-set – even on my bedside table!”

2. Streamline Your Beauty Routine



“These days I’m also looking for ways to make my style and makeup sessions happen more quickly, because the more time I have to be a mom, the better. It takes a village!”

#bts with @kerrywashington adding my final touches! #takishaonhair #chopped #bangs #hair A photo posted by takishahairpics (@takishahair) on Jun 20, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

3. Find Your Signature Look

“Off the red carpet, I usually wear my hair the same way every day: up in a bun. I do so much to it, whether it’s [using] heat tools on-set or swimming with my kid, that I like to put a good deep conditioning mask in my hair, throw it up in a bun and just let it heal.”

Buy It! Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $5.99; target.com

4. Always, Always, Always Load Up On SPF

“I grew up in a household where everybody swims, so SPF was important. A lot of black and brown girls feel like we don’t need to protect ourselves from the sun. There are benefits to melanin, but protection from skin cancer is not one of them. So, black girls do rock, but we need SPF.”

5. Keep Your Lipstick at Hand, Always



“The one thing you don’t want to do is forget your lipstick, because you’ll eat, and then you’re like, ‘My look isn’t complete because I didn’t bring my lipstick,’ and you’re stuck!”

6. Find a Way to De-Stress

“I’m a big Pilates girl. And I love to get my cardio in when I can. For me, it’s less about what I’m doing and more that I am showing up for myself.”

7. Stick With The Basics

“I like to throw on a little concealer and a fun lip and feel good. Neutrogena makes these Moisture Smooth Color Sticks that I like because they’re sheer. You have to be kissable on a date night, otherwise what’s the point?”

Buy It! Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Sticks, $7.99; target.com

Back in the glam chair. Getting ready for @CriticsChoice with some amazing new #HydroBoost make up goodies that aren't even out yet! @Neutrogena #WeGotTheHookUp #ProudCreativeConsultant A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:10pm PST

