Kenzo Releases Another Dance-Heavy Video for Their Latest Campaign

After going viral with their Spike Jonze directed perfume ad featuring Leftovers actress Margaret Qualley and putting the fun back in fashion week by busting a move on the runway in celebration of their H&M collaboration collection, the French luxury brand Kenzo are starting to make quite a reputation for themselves for bringing the funk to everything they do. And their latest campaign video featuring their newest collections is no exception.

In the seven minute short film, titled “Club Ark Eternal” and directed by Partel Oliva, dancers of various ethnicities clad in Kenzo’s multicolored streetwear-inspired Spring/Summer and Resort 2017 collections perform in dimly lit industrial spaces intercut by scenes of forest and urban life in and around Los Angeles. Each of the scenes is punctuated by the simple, yet hyper specific, sound of a cassette changing, and according to the brand’s statement that accompanies the new YouTube video, this film “pays homage to nightlife as a powerful source of alternative energies against racism, sexual oppression and class violence. Clubs as exemplars of progressive communities, crucibles of self-invention.” A jubilant message which seems to be much-needed during this particular moment in time.

Which also explains why instead of going the traditional supermodel route or casting any number of young, It girl actors and actresses, the brand chose instead to cast a long list of unknown dancers and choreographers, proving once again that Kenzo’s take on traditional campaigns is just as fresh as their sense of fashion.

