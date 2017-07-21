Style Beloved Designer Kenneth Jay Lane Dies: See Stars in His Jewelry The costume jewelry designer died in his sleep this week at his New York apartment Share

Kenneth Jay Lane, costume jewelry designer known for his covetable creations made of faux gems and beloved by royals and First Ladies alike, died in his sleep this week at his New York apartment. He was 85 years old.

From First Lady Jackie Kennedy at the White House to Kate Middleton in a stunning pair of crystal earrings, scroll through to see stars in Kenneth Jay Lane’s jewelry.

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com