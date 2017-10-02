Kenneth Cole on His Three Daughters Following In His Activism Footsteps: ‘I Tried to Teach Them to Find Substance In Everything They Do’

Kenneth Cole has made fighting for social justice part of his daily life. Whether he’s running his company and its Kenneth Cole Foundation or by serving as chairman of the board of amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, acting as a UNAIDS International Goodwill Ambassador or launching the End AIDS Coalition, he has dedicated his life to HIV/AIDS awareness and activism, as well as other social issues. “Finding a way to make a difference is arguably far more defining than any collection I have brought to market,” the designer, 63, tells PEOPLE in a new interview featured in this week’s issue. (Read more about his goal of ending AIDS by 2030 here.)

But what has truly kept him grounded through his over three decades of work is his family. For the new feature, the famous fashion designer invited PEOPLE onto his gorgeous, sprawling property in Westchester County, N.Y. to meet the four strong women of his inner circle—wife Maria Cuomo Cole, 55, and daughters (from left) Amanda, 26, Catie, 23, and Emily, 29 (all dressed in the new fall 2017 Kenneth Cole collection).

“I have tried to teach them to find substance in everything that they do,” Cole says of raising his three daughters. “And they have the commitment to social justice too.”

All three went to Ivy League schools—Emily to Columbia for undergrad and law school, Amanda to Brown and Catie to Harvard—and now incorporate activism into their lives. “My dad has taught us to make doing good part of everyday life,” says Amanda, a social impact strategist at her father’s company. “And also to look at what should be not what is and to never be limited by you know the way things are done if you believe things should be done differently.”

“We have a lot to live up to,” adds Emily, a lawyer for a nonprofit focused on campaign-finance reform. “He does so much.”

This month he also celebrates his 30th-wedding anniversary with Maria, the daughter of the late New York governor Mario Cuomo and sister to New York governor Andrew Cuomo and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. “A shoe designer was a little bit out of the box,” Maria jokes of her father’s first reaction to their relationship. “But he was adopted into my family, and my dad was a mentor to him.”

The key to their longevity, says Cole, is “our sense of shared values.” Maria is the chairman of Help USA, a housing and homeless services organization, as well as a documentary filmmaker on social issues. “She’s got a very busy and aspiring set of goals and objectives,” he says.

Every week, the family of five still meet for dinner, either where the three children live in New York City or in their Westchester home. During their dinners, “there is usually a lot of time spend talking about what is happening in the world,” says Cole. “The greatest gift my parents have ever given me was my sisters,” adds Amanda. “They’re just my best friends. We’re all the city now, which is really special.”

Maria agrees: “We’re really fortunate that the girls are nearby and are a big part of our daily lives. The happiness and health of our daughters bring us both the most satisfaction,” says Maria. “There’s no question.”

Read more about Cole's life and career in the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.