Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Shows Off Bikini Body While Soaking Up Some ‘Vitamin D’

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is soaking up some sun — in a tiny bikini, of course.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old reality star graced her more than two million Instagram followers with a sexy shot of herself posing by the pool in a strapless, rainbow bikini.

“About to get that vitamin D,” she captioned the photo.

The swimsuit photo is the first in a while for the reality star who usually posts family shots on her social media accounts.

After having a bad day yesterday, I walked in my door to a bunch of colorful footprints guiding me to the light of my life. My family jumping out at me… kissing me n hugging me, my day wasn't so bad anymore. Waking up this morning still glowing. #angelsfromheaven A photo posted by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Just last week, the mom of two gushed about her little ones alongside a photo of several sweet drawings.

“After having a bad day yesterday, I walked in my door to a bunch of colorful footprints guiding me to the light of my life,” she wrote. “My family jumping out at me … kissing me n hugging me, my day wasn’t so bad anymore.”

Last month, Wilkinson Baskett revealed that she is open to expanding her family, but is ruling out another pregnancy.

“If we were to agree to [have more kids], we would agree to adopt because I’m happier when I feel like I can wear hot clothes and feel good in my own skin and not have to fix a lot,” the former Girls Next Door told E! News.

She and her husband Hank Baskett are parents to daughter Alijah Mary, 2, and son Hank IV, 7.

