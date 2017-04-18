Kendall and Kylie Jenner Say Kris Made Them Get Manicures Every Week Growing Up

While being one of the most famous people in the world might seem like a pretty cushy job with the private jets, massive estates, millions of dollars in the bank, and access to all of the finer things in life, it also comes with its share of burdens and responsibilities. For example, the fact that privacy and anonymity become little more than a fond, distant memory and you can pretty much guarantee there won’t be a single moment of your existence that will go undocumented by the constant presence of paparazzi. Which means you also always have to look totally picture perfect, from your outfit, to your makeup and hair, and even your nails. A lesson Kris Jenner apparently tried to instill in her two youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie early, obliging them to get manicures every single week.



Over the weekend, Kendall made her first public appearance post-Pepsi controversy at where else but all celebrities’ favorite three-day-long bohemian desert bacchanal, Coachella. The model was there to co-host a party with her sister Kylie on behalf of dating app Bumble, set in the midst of a faux winter wonderland, complete with snow, ice bars, and igloos. While there, the sisters did an interview with Elle in which they took over the writer’s dating profile, dishing out some sage selfie advice, and, in the end, providing some interesting insights into their own very particular beauty habits.

Towards the end of the interview, founder of Fashionista Faran Krentcil compliments Kylie’s nails, which have become as much of a personal signature as her infamous pout, asking the question on everyone’s mind, “How do you deal with the length?” to which Kendall quickly adds, “I ask her that all the time.”

fresh paint job 🙌🏼 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Kylie kind of answers her question, explaining that, “Part of it is making sure they’re done correctly. I get them done once a week, which isn’t normal.” Especially not for the more budget conscious amongst us, but Kendall adds it’s actually relatively normal for two people who were raised to do precisely that. “My mom would make us do it,” the model explains, “She would have a nail artist come to the house once a week and she would make us get our nails done. She was like, ‘You are never going to look like you’re not put together.’ So we were always getting them done. Now I only do them on [a photo shoot] set, to be honest. But Kylie—” Her sister jumps in, “I took her advice!” So the next time you get your acrylic nails sharpened into talons, remember to thank Kris for her stringent beauty regimen rules.

