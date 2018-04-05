Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-Shirt Lawsuit Has Been Dropped

A lawsuit Kendall and Kylie Jenner were facing for a line of “vintage” tees featuring rapper Tupac Shakur’s image released by their eponymous clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, was dropped by the photographer who was suing the stars.

According to a document filed in federal court Wednesday, both parties are requesting to dismiss the suit brought forward by photographer Michael Miller last summer.

Miller was suing the Jenners for using his photos of Tupac Shakur without his permission, TMZ first reported. The shirts were part of a limited-edition Kendall + Kylie capsule collection that were on sale for $125 a piece, but immediately pulled from the site following the controversy.

The sisters faced quite the backlash after the shirt’s design — which featured the sisters’ faces superimposed over images of famous deceased musicians including Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. and Jim Morrison of The Doors — first hit the internet.

Paris Jackson and Kelly and Sharon Osbourne spoke out, The Doors issued a cease and desist letter and Notorious B.I.G.’s mom, Voletta Wallace shared her disappointment on Instagram.

The sisters issued an apology for their designs on Twitter soon after. “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry,” they wrote.

The brand released a statement to PEOPLE addressing the controversy over the summer. “The Kendall + Kylie brand apologizes for any insensitivity. When deciding to work with one-of-a-kind repurposed vintage tees, it was not the brand’s intent to offend anyone. These designs were randomly selected and not well thought out. The brand would like to apologize, especially to the artists that have been featured in the series. We did not mean to disrespect these icons and understand that we missed the mark completely. The designs have been removed. We sincerely apologize to the artists, their families and estates and anyone who may have been offended.”

The representative for the brand also added that the allegations on behalf of the photographer were “completely false,” calling the lawsuit “baseless.”

“Canada Inc., the licensee manufacturer of the K + K brand, purchased a very small quantity of vintage t-shirts with performer images already on them. Only two Tupac t shirts were sold before being pulled from distribution. Canada Inc. did not copy anyone’s image, remove any copyright notice from any image, or attempt to exploit Mr. Miller’s claimed right of publicity. There has been no infringement or violation of anyone’s rights. “