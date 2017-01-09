The Golden Globes may not have yet nominated Keeping Up With the Kardashians for an award, but that doesn’t mean the evening is a Karjenner-free affair. Kris Jenner comments on the E! pre-show, and while they may not walk the official red carpet with all of the other A-list Hollywood actors and actresses, a handful of them always manage to make it to the night’s afterparties. Kendall and Kylie Jenner graced NBC’s official Golden Globes after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel with their presence on Sunday night, twinning in identical top knots and gown with thigh-high slits.

It appears the sisters enjoyed a super-glam sibling date night, partaking in the post-show celebrations by chowing down on some pizza, sipping on cocktails, and posing for a number of selfies, naturally. Kendall wore a strapless Paule Ka gown with a ruched bodice and gathered skirt; she accessorized the look with matching snakeskin heels and the model accessory du jour, layers upon layers of glittery chokers.

Kylie, on the other hand, went for full on glitz, calling back to her robotic Met Gala ensemble in a similar glittering silver Labourjoisie gown. The dress features an illusion neckline with what can only be described as a sequin-encrusted mock turtleneck dickie attached to an off-the-shoulder long sleeve gown that shows off plenty of cleavage with a deep-V neckline and plenty of thigh thanks to an equally daring slit.

Of course, it wouldn’t truly be a Jenner-approved occasion without Kylie documenting every waking moment of the affair via Snapchat.

The siblings shared a few candid moments in the car, highlighting the details of their dresses, their identical hairdos, and giving a peak inside the star-studded party.

And, of course, Kylie provided ample slow-pans of her body in that aforementioned gown, just to make sure everyone officially got their eyeful. While they only attended the afterparty this year, if the Jenners keep playing their cards right, we’re sure they could steal the Stallone girls’ job as Miss Golden Globes by 2018.

