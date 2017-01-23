Kendall + Kylie Eyewear Is Here, Get It Before It Totally Sells Out

The Kardashian-Jenner family certainly knows how to sell some merchandise. Whether it’s Khloe’s smash hit denim line, Kim’s video game, or Kylie’s best-selling cosmetics line, whether you love them or hate them, you have to admit these sisters are veritable business tycoons. And now the youngest Jenners, Kendall and Kylie are adding to their entrepreneurial domain with the official launch of their own eyewear collection.

The Kendall + Kylie eyewear collection, which includes eight distinct styles, is an expansion of their eponymous clothing line meant to reflect the two sisters very different, yet complimentary senses of style, or as a press release for the eyewear describes it, the glasses are “sleek and elegant with an edgy aesthetic.” Unlike their relatively reasonably priced sartorial offerings, however, the new frames come with a slightly more high end price tag, ranging between $145 and $220.

Kendall + Kylie Eyewear clockwise from top left: Lexi Sunglasses, $145, revolve.com; Charli, $145, revolve.com; Cassie, $145, revolve.com; Priscilla, $190, revolve.com

Select styles from the line launch today, January 23, on Revolve.com and the full collection will become available in early March at retailers like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and Lord & Taylor. But considering everything the members of this family touch turns to sold, you’re probably going to want to hurry up and decide which of these on-trend pairs of sunnies to add your collection ASAP before they’re all gone.

Which style is your favorite? Will you be buying a pair? Sound off below!