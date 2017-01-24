Shop the Kendall + Kylie Clothes Kendall Jenner Is Obsessed With

It’s the cardinal rule of celebrity clothing design: Thou must declare yourself incredibly involved and “not just putting my name on something!” But the true test of whether a celebrity stands by their designs? Whether they actually wear them once they hit stores. Fergie is rarely spotted in a pair of shoes without her name on it. Reese Witherspoon is Draper James’ No. 1 customer. And Ellen DeGeneres could make a second career as a model for ED. And you can add to that list Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who are practically walking billboards for their cosmetics empires and clothing lines, respectively. The good news for you: That makes it easier than ever to shop the stars’ closets, especially because their designs are on trend without being wallet-busting. Ready to Jenner-fy your wardrobe? Check out the pieces Kendall’s been seen wearing everywhere lately.

The star pairs a crop top, cutoffs and model-off-duty booties with an oversize jacket for a weekend look that’s all her own.

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie knit halter top, $55; gilt.com; Kendall + Kylie “Finley” boot, $185; bloomingdales.com

Sporty sweats get a little polish with a cooler-than-average sneaker and classic turtleneck.

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie “Braydin” sneaker, $135; zappos.com

Rubber slides made a major comeback in 2016, but this chain-accented pair would never be mistaken for something you’d wear in the shower.

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie “Shiloh” slide, $125; nordstrom.com

Track pants + expensive bag = the supermodel uniform (and it’s so easy to copy!).

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie track stripe trouser, $245; neimanmarcus.com

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie bomber jumpsuit, $495; revolve.com

And of course, nothing’s more classic than a white top, moto, skinny jeans and pointy boots, though she makes these staples look extra-special.

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie surplice hi/lo shirt, $75.50; asos.com; Kendall + Kylie “Felicia” boot, $133; zappos.com

