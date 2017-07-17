Wigs are a highly underrated secret of the celebrity world. Want a pixie cut without all the drama of a major, permanent chop? No problem. Dream of dyeing your hair a pristine shade of neon green one day and the lightest shade of rose the next? You’ll never have to worry about severe follicle damage, fading, or that harsh grow out ever again. Or maybe you just want to try out life as a blonde, or a redhead. You wouldn’t be the first—Kathy Griffin Instagrammed two intruders rifling through her personal collection of wigs—and they just so happened to be named Kendall and Kris Jenner.

While a friendship between the comedian and the first family of reality TV may seem unlikely, the E! celebrities are closer than you might think…literally. Last year, Griffin revealed that she doesn’t just live close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she lives right next door. In an exclusive interview with People, she said, “[Kris] has already come over twice. One time she came over, and she opened the window and started yelling at Kim and Kanye and I said, ‘Stop it! You are not getting me kicked out!’ because when I say they’re next door, I mean 15 ft, I don’t mean nearby.”

So like a good neighbor, the television host appears to have an open door policy with the KarJenners, which means they also occasionally have the opportunity to go snooping through her property while she’s out of the house. And clearly, the Jenners are not about to pass up the chance at a good spy mission, getting into Kathy’s collection of wigs while she was gone and trying a couple on in a selfie they sent to the comedian. As she wrote in her Instagram post, “BREAKING These 2 @kendalljenner @krisjenner characters somehow snuck in to my home and tried on my ‘magic hair’. Ginger envy!!!” While it may be the case that the mother-daughter duo were simply jealous of their neighbor’s auburn locks, it could also be that these ladies were sick of Kylie being the only one with a technicolor wig closet at her disposal.

Do you think Kris and Kendall look good as redheads? Would you want to borrow one of Kathy’s wigs? Sound off below!