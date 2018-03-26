Kendall Jenner Wears an Anti-Trump Jacket to March for Our Lives Protest: 'He Ain't My President'

Saturday’s March For Our Lives protest, which took place in Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and many more cities across the country, brought millions of people together to take a stand against gun violence. Celebrities came out in full force to show their support, including Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Baldwin, Jaden Smith, Christie Brinkley and Millie Bobby Brown. They also took the protest as an opportunity to wear their emotions on their sleeves.

Jenner marched alongside her best friend Baldwin wearing a denim jacket that featured a photo of President Donald Trump’s mouth being held shut by a safety pin. The image was surrounded by the words “GOD SAVE US… HE AIN’T MY PRESIDENT…” Baldwin also wore her support, sporting a black “March For Our Lives” sweatshirt, as Jenner held a matching flag.

Last April, Jenner faced controversy for starring in a Pepsi ad in which she appeared as a protester, which many interpreted as tone-deaf during a politically fraught time. (Pepsi quickly pulled the commercial.) Since the controversy, after which Jenner said she “completely shut down,” the model has kept a low profile when it comes to politics.

Christie Binkley marched as well, wearing a black hat with the words “NO GUNS,” which she says she added with tape while on her way to the event.

Miley Cyrus, who performed “The Climb” at the Washington D.C. rally, wore #MSDstrong sweatshirt alongside her sister Noah Cyrus, in honor of the 17 people who lost their lives during the Parkland, Florida, school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Paul McCartney wore a “WE CAN END GUN VIOLENCE” shirt at the N.Y.C. march.

Hours after the March for Our Lives protest ended, actress Millie Bobby Brown, 14, hit the Kid’s Choice Awards red carpet in an outfit that memorialized the 17 people who lost their lives during the Parkland, Florida, school shooting on Feb. 14. The Stranger Things star wore a custom Calvin Klein look, featuring a denim shirt with the words “Never Again,” on the front. The back of the shirt memorialized the names of the Parkland victims.

Brown thanked “my friends at Calvin Klein for being such a champion of important causes and efforts to create positivity in this world,” in an Instagram post.

She also accepted the Kid’s Choice Award acceptance speech, Brown addressed the importance of using her platform as an actress for social justice issues.

“The March For Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another. I’m fortunate to be here tonight receiving an award as an actor. I’m so very grateful and I appreciate the love and support of my fans and the opportunity that our show Stranger Things has created for me.”

She added, “But, more than anything, I get to be up here and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change.”