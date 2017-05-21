Kendall Jenner Makes a Case for Red Carpet Jorts at Cannes Film Festival Charity Event

Kendall Jenner‘s mile-long legs have already made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival — the 21-year-old wowed in a Giambattista Valli mini-gown that billowed in the wind for a dramatic entrance at the Saturday premiere of 120 Beats per Minute. But Jenner can flaunt her legs in more ways than one, even if it’s a fashion statement usually reserved for a summer day in the park rather than the red carpet.

The reality star attended the Fashion For Relief charity event on Sunday donning a pair of jean shorts glammed up by a black one-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier top that fell into a train behind her. She accessorized with layered necklaces, a shimmering belt and simple black pointed heels.

Other models were also strutting their stuff at the star-studded event. Host Naomi Campbell turned heads in a blush Atelier Versace gown which featured jeweled embellishments around the neckline and bodice before flowing to the ground. An extra high slit allowed the 46-year-old model to give Jenner some competition and show off her long legs.

According to a piece Campbell penned for Vogue, proceeds from the Cannes event will benefit Save the Children and its Syria Crisis Appeal.

Also baring her stunning legs was Heidi Klum, who wore a lace mini dress with long sleeves.

“Cannot wait to see you and support you tonight,” the former Project Runway host wrote to her longtime friend Campbell about the event on Instagram.

"Cannot wait to see you and support you tonight @IAmNaomiCampbell! #FashionForRelief #FriendsFor20Years"

Bella Hadid, 20, wore a floor-length semi-sheer silver Roberto Cavalli Couture dress, clearly not minding that her underwear was easily visible. The strapless number also showed off her tan lines, a souvenir from her sunbathing while in the south of France.