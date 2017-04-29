Kendall Jenner Goes Topless and Wears Hip-High Boots After Fyre Festival Controversy

Kendall Jenner snapped a topless photo on Saturday, accenting her bold look with a pair of hip-high orange boots and a fedora.

The 21-year-old supermodel struck the confident mirror pose for her Instagram amidst backlash after promoting the now-disasterous Fyre Festival, simply captioning the picture, “playing dress up.”

Jenner, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin, Chanel Iman and more models are facing backlash on social media for urging their fans to purchase tickets to the event, touted as a music festival heaven for those willing to shell out up to $250,000 for a single weekend.

But when attendees arrived at the Bahamian venue, all they found was chaos — no luxurious housing, no gourmet meals and no musical acts. Festival-goers shared images on social media of their disappointing meals — cheese splayed on bread with a small salad for dinner — and their accommodations, which were little more than relief tents and mattresses. Attendees also complained about the lack of services and overall chaos involved in trying to get to the actual festival, which promised performances by Blink 182, Rae Sremmund, Skepta, Desiigner, Tyga and Pusha T.

Jenner— who recently found herself at the center of a social media storm over a controversial Pepsi ad that was slammed as tone-deaf and has since deleted a promotional Instagram for Fyre Fest — is receiving the harshest criticism out of all the models, with Twitter users often linking Pepsi to the festival.

@KendallJenner girl, you better show up and hand a pepsi to everyone scammed by fyre fest quick — Monique (@moniquexjade) April 28, 2017

Kendall Jenner, drinking a Pepsi, on a United flight, to the Fyre Festival. — Brian Jones (@ApeFroman) April 28, 2017

Pretty busy last couple of weeks for @KendallJenner deleting all those Pepsi and Fyre Festival promotions from her social media. — Enty Lawyer (@entylawyer) April 28, 2017

Kendall Jenner gonna hand these kids a Pepsi and let em know it's gone be alright. #fyrefestival — Red Foxx (@gotMAB21) April 28, 2017

Fyre Festival issued an apology on Saturday for the chaos that ensued, following co-organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland previously issuing separate apologies. The festival promised full refunds for everyone and claimed that they would be back next year for a second Fyre Festival in the U.S.