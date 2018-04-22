Kendall Jenner Poses in Leopard Print Thong Bikini as She Says She Keeps Her Feelings 'Low-Key'

Kendall Jenner is getting cheeky.

The 22-year-old reality star spiced up her Instagram feed with a couple of shots of her derrière while wearing a leopard print bikini, with a string top and thong bottom.

“Keeping my feelings low key,” she captioned the post, which featured her posing in different positions on a grass lawn with some orange flowers.

Jenner might be alluding to being back in the dating pool after her romance with NBA star Blake Griffin, 29, appears to have fizzled out. The duo, who have been seeing each other since August, separately attended a Coachella party thrown by Sunset Boulevard hotspot Bootsy Bellows and McDonald’s last week, but had only an icy interaction.

An observer told PEOPLE that Griffin walked past Jenner’s table as she stared at him, and she then turned to whisper something to a friend. Beyond that, it didn’t appear that the two made contact at the party.

However, Jenner stayed coy about the relationship in an interview with Vogue writer Jonathan Van Meter for the magazine’s April 2018 cover interview.

“I’m happy. He’s very nice,” she told Vogue. “I have someone being very nice to me.”

Meanwhile, Jenner is busy as an aunt… nine times over! Between weekends at the California music festival, she joined sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West on a trip to Cleveland to visit Khloé Kardashian, who welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, on April 12. Their visit came after allegations surfaced that Khloé’s boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, was unfaithful to the reality star during her pregnancy.

Jenner then headed back to Los Angeles, where she joined many family members (sister Kylie Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, was noticeably absent) to celebrate sister Kourtney’s 39th birthday with an intimate at-home bash.

“You taught me how to be a mom, you taught me how to love, you taught me what being a mom was all about. You were the first, you were there first,” Kris told Kourtney in a speech that was documented on Kim and Kourtney’s Instagram Story.

“I love you more than I can say. I love you more than life itself. You don’t even understand how much I love and adore you and I appreciate you. You are the biggest blessing in my life and I thank you, Kourtney. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney’s birthday!” the matriarch said.