Kendall Jenner’s See-through Top Leaves Photographers Seeing Stars

Kendall Jenner dazzled the crowd in a black and white plaid gown as she walked the runway for Givenchy’s fall/winter 2017-2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. But it was on the streets of the City of Light on Saturday where the 21-year-old supermodel really left photographers seeing stars.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was snapped on her way to dinner at L’Avenue restaurant with friends, wearing a completely see-through top with no bra.

Of course, this isn’t Jenner’s first time wearing a sheer outfit. She kept her nipples covered this time with star pasties — similar to the ones she rocked in her Vogue Japan spread in September 2015.

Also helping hide Jenner’s chest and keep her warm in the chilly weather was a stylish Sonia Rykiel cropped denim patchwork jacket with brown sued collar and fur sleeves. She paired the look with black and gold sunglasses and black cigarette pants.

The duo were dolled up in lace dresses for the shoot, with Jenner donning a short-sleeved white gown while her big sister rocked a white fur jacket over her sheer gown.

They’re not the only celebrities adding their star power to the already all-star cast. Adriana Lima and Met Gala organizer Anna Wintour have also appeared on the set, and Katie Holmes even confirmed she’d be playing herself in the movie.