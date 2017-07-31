It is a major part of a model’s job to wear every style of clothing and make it look totally effortless. And that responsibility only becomes more substantial when you make it to that rarified status of world famous supermodel and your every day style suddenly becomes fodder for blogs to break down piece by piece and documented from every possible angle. So, as you can imagine, when you compound all of that with momentous reality star fame, à la Kendall Jenner, there’s no outfit that doesn’t immediately become subject to intense scrutinity. But it’s also a duty the 21-year-old seems to take extremely seriously, giving her audience a total of five different couture-level ensembles to contemplate over the course of this weekend alone.

On Sunday, Jenner reconfirmed her previous statements that she’s “cool with [her] breasts,” and that she “really [doesn’t] see what the big deal is with going braless,” stepping out in yet another totally sheer top. The model met up with her fellow It-Girl and nipple liberator Bella Hadid wearing a bright red, see-through ruffle-embellished top with a deep-V that she barely buttoned and knotted at the waist. She paired the top with some light wash, button-fly jeans, white patent Stuart Weitzman booties, a Dior Rasta bag, tiny oval sunglasses, and big hoop earrings.

The reality star also kicked off the weekend on a high-end note, hitting the streets on Thursday in a dip-dyed bleached men’s sweatshirt by Balenciaga and an olive colored, asymmetrical suede mini skirt which she accessorized with the same tiny sunglasses, black strappy sandals, and a little Louis Vuitton top-handle purse. The next day she again opted to borrow a look from the boys, ignoring the family drama and meeting up with Scott Disick while wearing a blue and red striped top and matching short from Private Policy’s Spring 2017 collection cinched with a white nylon belt with matching loops at the sleeves.

But Kendall’s weekend looks weren’t all super sexy and fresh off the runway, she also worked in a few casual street style ensembles as well.

On Thursday once again, the Vogue cover girl kept her mini LV bag and swapped out the rest of her look to hit the gym, wearing a pair of black, mesh-paneled leggings, a bright orange windbreaker, blocky black and white sneakers, and sculptural sunglasses. Likewise, on Saturday Kendall kept things super low-key, leaving Gigi Hadid‘s apartment in a long-sleeve Heron Preston t-shirt, her beloved light-wash mom jeans, white sneakers, and a bright red Saint Laurent Sac de Jour. All of which just goes to prove that when you’re a supermodel of Kendall’s caliber, the world is your runway.

What do you think of Kendall’s many weekend looks? Which one if your favorite? Sound off below!