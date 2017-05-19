As someone who wears clothing professionally, Kendall Jenner is naturally a red carpet pro. After all, if she couldn’t pull off any and every article of clothing that comes anywhere near her body we would have to seriously question her official supermodel status (let’s not forget she attended the Met Gala in little more than a thong and bedazzled beach cover-up).

Now she’s hitting the biggest red carpet in France with all of her catwalk-strutting BFFs, turning-heads in another standout style at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jenner made her debut at the festival this year Friday night at the Chopard Space party, wearing a geometric embroidered Ralph & Russo Couture column with sheer side panels from the designer’s Spring 2017 collection, which she paired with jewels by Chopard.

“[The Ralph & Russo woman] is a very strong woman. She is feminine but she has a strong sense of self,” designers Tamara Ralph‎ and Michael Russo told PeopleStyle. “They’re leaders in their field, they’re very elegant, very strong, but very feminine at the same time. So we dress women who embody the brand.”

But the step-and-repeat wasn’t the only place the reality star brought her unique approach to high-fashion. Kendall strutted through the paparazzi at the Nice Airport on Friday wearing a cream knit sweater and jogger set, composed of a semi-sheer crew neck top with a slight swirling pattern and completely see-through pants with large fishnet and lace panels, ruffles and coordinated high-rise briefs underneath. She finished off the look with aviators, taupe Yeezy boots and a very large tan Hermes Birkin bag.

This doesn’t exacly seem like an outfit that would be the coziest to travel in, even from the comfort of your own private jet. But perhaps in light of not booking as many racy photo shoots as she’d like, the model has simply found a way of “going, like, sexual” in her everyday life.

What do you think of Kendall’s two Cannes looks so far? Which is your favorite? Sound off below!