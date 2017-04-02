Kendall Jenner’s Latest Denim Look Will Leave You Very Confused

Kendall Jenner is capturing her Sunday best on Instagram: gravity-defying low-rise denim—its waistband teeming with ruffles!—and a midriff-baring tee.

The supermodel posted a neck-down video, zooming her camera onto her slightly NSFW top with marker-traced breasts. The quick video, with soft R&B in the background, called for a quick emoji caption of a sunflower by Jenner.

🌼 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Artist pal and Kylie Jenner’s BFF Harry Hudson approved, commenting, “fire u killed that” with a crying-laughing emoji.

On Thursday, the model stepped out in another avant-garde denim look, wearing very tiny jean shorts that appear to have been cut so that only the frayed, outside leg seam remains connected to an equally frayed strip of fabric around her ankles.

On Tuesday, making a flea market shopping trip with Paris Jackson, Jenner made the more conservative denim choice, opting for blue, high-waisted jeans while budding model Jackson went for thigh-grazing rips.