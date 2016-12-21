Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo Makes His Modeling Debut, Plus More Model Kids with Famous Parents

LOURDES "LOLA" LEON

Age: 19

Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon

Where you've seen her: Leon is the fourth beauty who will be featured in Stella McCartney's campaign for her new fragrance Pop."So happy to have Lola on the POP team!" McCartney announced on Instagram. "Lola, who I've known her entire life, is at the beginning of her career as a performance artist. She's an independent, inspirational and free-spirited young woman. Despite being born in the spotlight, she has kept her feet firmly on the ground!"