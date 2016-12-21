Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo Makes His Modeling Debut, Plus More Model Kids with Famous Parents

Style

Jimmy Marble

MANOLO VERGARA

Age: 24

Parents: Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Gonzalez

Where you've seen him: He'd gotten a "head start" (so to speak) on his modeling career in mom Sofia's Head & Shoulders ad campaign, but with his debut shoot for Paper Magazine, the Modern Family star's 24-year-old son has officially made his foray into the catwalker world. 

Roberto Rossellini Ford Models Randall Mesdon
Photo by Randall Mesdon/Courtesy Ford Models

ROBERTO ROSSELLINI

Age: 23

Parents: Isabella Rossellini

Where you've seen him: His modeling career has only just begun, posing for this month's At Large magazine. He also recently signed with Ford Models, and if his sister's fashion career is any indication, that's the sign of some big things to come.  

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SISTINE STALLONE

Age: 18

Parents: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 

Where you've seen her: Aside from turns on the red carpet with her father, Sistine was named one of Vogue‘s “fresh face to watch”  and has worked on campaigns for Fay and Chrome Hearts.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

KARSEN LIOTTA

Age: 17

Parents: Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace

Where you've seen her: The teen recentl signed with IMG models, has been featured in Teen Vogue and also has plans to pursue an acting career like her father.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

ELLA ROSE RICHARDS

Age: 16

Parents: Marlon Richards (Keith Richard’s son) and Lucie de la Falaise (niece of Yves Saint Laurent muse Loulou de la Falaise) 

Parents: Marlon Richards (Keith Richard's son) and Lucie de la Falaise (niece of Yves Saint Laurent muse Loulou de la Falaise) 

Where you've seen her: She's walked in numerous Fashion Week shows, posed in countless fashion editorials and just modeled with her mom for Stella McCartney.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SOFIA RICHIE

Age: 18

Parents: Lionel Richie and Diana Alexander Richie

What you've seen her: Aside from dating Justin Bieber for a hot second, Richie's career in the fashion world has just started to take off, sitting front row at Dolce & Gabbana, staring in the new PrettyLittleThings campaign, and now taking a turn on the Chanel catwalk.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

LEVI DYLAN

Age: 22

Parents: Jakob Dylan (Bob Dylan's son) and Paige Dylan

Where you've seen them: The legendary musician's grandson is signed to Wilhelmina, and aside from Chanel he's trying to steer clear fo the runway as he told The Cut, "I try not to do that stuff because those guys are really tall.”

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

HOPPER PENN

Age: 23

Parents: Sean Penn and Robin Wright

Where you've seen him: He made his debut this year in the Netflix film War Machine, but now that he's just signed to Wilhelmina, expect to see him popping up in every major campaign in 2017. (P.S. His big sister Dylan already has a modeling contract of her own.)

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

PRESLEY GERBER

Age: 17

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Where you’ve seen him: The teen has already built quite the portfolio for himself not even a year into his career, walking the runway for Moschino, posing for CR Fashion Book, and the latest ad campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein. (He's still got some catching up to do with his little sister Kaia, though!)

Gabriel Kane/Instagram

GABRIEL-KANE DAY-LEWIS

Age: 21

Parents: Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani

Where you’ve seen him: After making his debut at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2015 show, the IMG model went on to make appearances in a Calvin Klein campaign, and a number of magazines such as Teen Vogue, Glamour, and Vogue Italy, even scoring covers for Harper’s Bazaar Kazakhstan and Icon Panorama.

Brandon Thomas Lee/Instagram

BRANDON THOMAS LEE

Age: 20

Parents: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Where you’ve seen him: The Baywatch scion is part of Dolce & Gabbana’s new crew of millennial muses, making his modeling debut for the brand’s latest campaign next to fellow celebrity sons, Rafferty Law, Gabriel-Kane, and Presley Gerber. (His little bro Dylan beat him to the game, getting snapped for Saint Laurent and Nylon earlier this year.)

Source Zoe Kravitz/Instagram

ZOË KRAVITZ

Age: 27

Parents: Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Where you’ve seen her: An easier question to answer would be: Where haven’t you seen her? Most recently the model-turned-actress has starred in the latest campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Alexander Wang, and Calvin Klein, as well as an editorial in Vogue and a Teen Vogue cover. 

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

MARGARET QUALLEY

Age: 22 

Parents: Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley

Where you’ve seen her: Though she’s now a household name thanks to HBO’s The Leftovers, the actress got her start in the world of fashion, regularly starring in editorials for Vogue, W, and Vanity Fair, as well as campaigns for Ralph Lauren and that viral Spike Jonze directed Kenzo fragrance commercial.

Chris Jackson/Getty

DAISY LOWE

Age: 27

Parents: Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe

Where you’ve seen her: Lowe began modeling at age 2, and has had a robust career ever since, posing for Burberry and Converse campaigns, walking the runway for Chanel, and starring in editorials for Vogue Italia, W, Harper’s Bazaar UK, and doing a nude cover for i-D.

Charlie Oldman Model Kids Famous Parents
Charlie Oldman/Instagram

CHARLIE OLDMAN

Age: 17

Parents: Gary Oldman and Donya Fiorentino

Where you’ve seen him: Walking the Saint Laurent catwalk as one of Hedi Slimane’s lanky, grunge muses.

FameFlynet

AVA SAMBORA

Age: 18
Parents: Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora
Where you've seen her: Sambora was spotted showing off her bikini babe genes while posing for a 138 Water shoot on Malibu Beach.

Source: Stella McCartney Instagram

LOURDES "LOLA" LEON

Age: 19
Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon
Where you've seen her: Leon is the fourth beauty who will be featured in Stella McCartney's campaign for her new fragrance Pop."So happy to have Lola on the POP team!" McCartney announced on Instagram. "Lola, who I've known her entire life, is at the beginning of her career as a performance artist. She's an independent, inspirational and free-spirited young woman. Despite being born in the spotlight, she has kept her feet firmly on the ground!"

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

KENYA KINSKI-JONES

Age: 23
Parents: Quincy Jones and Nastassja Kinski
Where you've seen her: Kinski-Jones is one of four faces gracing the campaign for Stella McCartney's new eco-friendly fragrance POP. "Joining the POP collective today as one of the faces of my new fragrance is my animal activist sister, Kenya (@KenyaKinskiJ)," the designer announced on Instagram. "Kenya really takes on the responsibility to be a voice for animals and her passion for activism is something I can both relate to and admire."

Todd Williamson/Getty

JADEN SMITH

Age: 17
Parents: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
Where you've seen him: Smith's always-unique personal style has definitely paid off: The burgeoning model is now the face of Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2016 collections.

Luke Freeman

IRIS LAW

Age: 15
Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost
Where you've seen her: Law landed her first modeling gig, a campaign for British brand Illustrated People's line of pajamas, in December.

Noe DeWitt/Town&Country

SCOTT EASTWOOD

Age: 29
Parents: Clint Eastwood and Jacelyn Reeves
Where you've seen him: He showed off his model looks – and killer abs – in Town & Country in 2013 and has since modeled for Hugo Boss (and broken a few hearts).

Venturelli/WireImage

TALI LENNOX

Age: 22
Parents: Annie Lennox and Uri Fruchtmann
Where you've seen her: The Eurythmics singer's daughter has strutted her stuff with Prada, Diesel, Burberry and Rag amp Bone, and been photographed for Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

Simon Wisbey/SLiNK

ALESSANDRA GARCIA-LORIDO

Age: 24
Parents: Andy Garcia and Marivi Lorido Garcia
Where You've Seen Her: After being featured in the pages of Vogue Italia in 2012 and landing campaigns for H&M and Healthy Is the New Skinny a year later, the curvaceous brunette sizzled in a lingerie spread for UK publication SLiNK.

COURTESY TEEN VOGUE

WILLOW SMITH

Age: 14
Parents: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
Where You've Seen Her: Since giving the world the ultimate dance floor anthem, "Whip My Hair," in 2010, Smith has split her time between music and modeling, working on her upcoming album while also appearing in spreads for Teen Vogue and T Magazine – and as the face of Marc Jacobs. Smith recently signed with The Society, which also represents Kendall Jenner.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LILY-ROSE DEPP

Age: 16
Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Where you've seen her: After causing a stir (in a good way!) at a March 2015 Chanel show, the lithe blonde made her high-fashion modeling debut in the pages of Oyster magazine weeks later.

Courtesy Saint Laurent

DYLAN BROSNAN

Age: 18
Parents: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Where you've seen him: He's the latest guy to serve as the face of Saint Laurent, having been recruited by creative director Hedi Slimane in August.

Courtesy Saint Laurent

JACK KILMER

Age: 20
Parents: Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley
Where you've seen him: After walking in Saint Laurent's spring/summer show this past fall, he joined Brosnan in the label's new ads.

Courtesy Bonds

DYLAN PENN

Age: 24
Parents: Sean Penn and Robin Wright
Where you've seen her: She's built quite the résumé, having worked with Gap and Stuart Weitzman and appeared in the pages of GQ, W and Elle.

Courtesy The New York Times Style Magazine

BROOKLYN BECKHAM

Age: 16
Parents: David and Victoria Beckham
Where you've seen him: Posh like mom and hot like dad, the teen has made a name for himself as an editorial model, sitting for the New York Times's style magazine T in October.

Courtesy Burberry

ROMEO BECKHAM

Age: 13
Parents: David and Victoria Beckham
Where you've seen him: Brooklyn's cute little bro appears in Burberry's adorable "Festive" ads, which debuted in September, though he's been working with the brand for quite some time.

David Fisher/Rex

KENDALL JENNER

Age: 19
Parents: Caitlyn and Kris Jenner
Where you've seen her: Where haven't you seen her? The reality starlet just signed a deal with Estée Lauder and in 2014 became the go-to girl for Fashion Weeks around the globe, walking in shows for Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Sonia Rykiel, Dolce & Gabbana, Donna Karan and Pucci, just to name a few.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

RAFFERTY LAW

Age: 18
Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost
Where you've seen him: Last spring, the teen – the spitting image of his famous dad – walked the catwalk for DKNY Men not long after appearing in Vogue UK and ads for Tigers of Sweden.

Courtesy Icing

CORINNE FOX

Age: 20
Parent: Jamie Foxx
Where you've seen her: After making her modeling debut with accessories line Icing, she signed with LA Models in October.

Courtesy Young Versace

KAIA GERBER

Age: 14
Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Where you've seen her: Crawford's look-alike daughter was just in the December/January issue of Teen Vogue. Previously she worked with Versace ... when she was 10.

Splash News Online

IRELAND BALDWIN

Age: 19
Parents: Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger
Where you've seen her: She and her mom are both represented by IMG Models, and the teen has appeared in the New York Post, Elle and ads for Rampage.

Courtesy REVOLVE

HAILEY BALDWIN

Age: 18
Parents: Stephen and Kennya Baldwin
Where you've seen her: Ireland's cousin is giving her relative a run for her money: She's worked with brands including Sonia Rykiel, Topshop and French Connection, and graced the pages of Tatler and Love magazines.

Courtesy Rimmel London

GEORGIA MAY JAGGER

Age: 23
Parents: Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall
Where you've seen her: She's joined her model mom on campaigns for HampM and Sunglass Hut, and walked for A-list designers including Chanel, Miu Miu, Versace and Vivienne Westwood. She also appeared alongside Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Lily Donaldson during the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, representing British fashion.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

THEODORA RICHARDS

Age: 30
Parents: Keith Richards and Patti Hansen
Where you've seen her: With long blonde hair and a perfect bone structure, she's been a flawless face for Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry and H&M.

Courtesy Tom Ford

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER

Age: 22
Parents: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Where you've seen him: With Gigi Hadid, he modeled in Tom Ford's Fall 2014 campaign, but on his own, Miley Cyrus's ex-beau has also worked with Hudson Jeans and V Man and Interview magazines.

Courtesy Tom Ford

GIGI HADID

Age: 20
Parents: Yolanda Foster and Mohamed Hadid
Where you've seen her: In addition to frequent appearances on Mom's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the up-and-comer has hit the catwalk for Jeremy Scott, Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier, Sonia Rykiel and Chanel.

Courtesy Macy's

MAX IRONS

Age: 29
Parents: Jeremy Irons and Sinéad Cusack
Where you've seen him: In addition to appearing on the big screen, he's modeled for Macy's private label INC, plus Burberry and Mango.

Courtesy Claire's

SAILOR BRINKLEY

Age: 17
Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook
Where you've seen her: Mom's mini-me has already appeared in Teen Vogue and worked with accessories store Claire's.

